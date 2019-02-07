The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am delivered plenty of highlights Thursday.

In Round 1, we had the wild gyrations of Honsung Choi, and the solid play of Phil Mickelson and Jason Day, who are among the golfers tied for second at 6-under.

Among the amateurs, one newsmaker was Huey Lewis. The prolific songwriter and singer whacked a shot out of the near bunker on 18 and saw it nearly stop before it “trundled” ever so slowly into the hole.

What followed was a discography of some of Lewis’ greatest hits courtesy of Nick Faldo.

Huey Lewis newsworthy on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/frw2DDet98 — Bill Speros (@billsperos) February 7, 2019

“It’s definitely a perfect world,” chimed Faldo. “If this is it, please tell me so.”

After stumbling through a “it’s hip to be square reference,” Faldo bounced back quickly with “he wants to make it Sunday because he’s working for a living.”

After a couple of replays, Faldo added, “how many more replays are we going to have. This is it.”

And as Lewis took a bow, Faldo closed with “He’s given us the power of love.”

Lewis, 68, continues to be crowd favorite at Pebble Beach and seemed to genuinely enjoy the adoration from the gallery.

For those now dealing with multiple YouTube clips playing in the background, that’s five legendary tunes referenced off one chip-in.

On a more serious note, the Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle this week detailed Lewis’ ongoing battle against hearing loss and how its has stopped his ability to perform in concern.

Lewis said he rates his hearing daily, on a scale of 1 to 10 — 10 being what his hearing was before his loss and 1 or 2 being what it often is these days.

“Like listening to everything through a blown speaker,” he told the Chronicle. To demonstrate, he mimics the sound of crunching metal. “I’m a 4 or 5 today.” For Lewis to perform, his hearing would have to be in the 8 or 9 range.

Lewis is playing with Chris Stroud this weekend.