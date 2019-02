The “Fisherman” has officially arrived on the PGA Tour.

Korean Hosung Choi and his unorthodox style of play teed off at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday.

Next on the tee … Ho Sung Choi 🏌️‍♂️🎣 pic.twitter.com/XmE3dFgtcU — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 7, 2019

He would shoot a par-4 on the 495-yard first hole at Monterey Peninsula Country Club and was even after two holes.

Choi, ranked 145th in the world, gave fans a bit of what they were expecting to see with a high back-leg kick on his follow-through.

Among those in his pro-am grouping, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.