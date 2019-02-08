Phil Mickelson and Jason Day are just one shot off the lead as play continues Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

The scheduled tee times were pushed forward one hour because of concerns about poor weather later in the day.

Korean free-swinging sensation Hosung Choi did not disappoint his playing partners or the gallery on hand Thursday as he gyrated his way to a 1-over 72 after sinking three birdies on the back nine.

Ted Potter, Jr., is the defending champion. Among those looking to win it this time, along with Potter, Mickelson and Day, are world No. 3 Dustin Johnson and 2017 champion Jordan Spieth.

And, of course, with Pebble comes along dozens of A-listers, B-listers, pro athletes who think they can play golf and top business leaders.

Follow our live blog here all day from Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Round 2 AT&T Pebble Beach Live Blog

TV information

Golf Channel:

Friday: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Saturday: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live:

Friday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.