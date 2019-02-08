2019 Symetra Tour Schedule includes record purse, 24 events

Golfers on the Symetra Tour in 2019 will be playing for the most prize money in tour history.

There will be $4+ million in earnings available across 24 events, up from 22 last year.

The 2019 “Road to the LPGA” schedule was released Friday. The schedule opens with a $250,000 purse at the SkyiGolf championship in North Port, Fla., March 7-10, and concludes with a $225,000 purse at the Symetra Tour Championship at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla., Oct. 3-6.

A record $300,000 in prize money will be up for grabs at Grand National’s Lake Course on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Opelika, Ala., May 23-26. The title sponsor will be revealed next month. At least six events will feature purses of $200,000 or more.

“The Symetra Tour continues its consistent trend of upward growth, enhancing the opportunity we provide to players from around the world who aspire to play on the LPGA Tour,” Mike Nichols, the chief business officer of the Symetra Tour, said in a statement. “Not only are we once again raising purses in an effort to attract the best talent, but we continue to upgrade courses in an effort to provide players with an idea of what they will see when they graduate to the LPGA Tour.”