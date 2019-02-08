PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Play in Friday’s second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-am was suspended for the day at 2:11 p.m. local time as persistent rain made the three courses unplayable.

This part of California has been hit by storms since late last week. The PGA Tour moved up tee times an hour and for most of Friday, there was no precipitation. But at 12:30 p.m., the skies opened and within 90 minutes, streams began to form in the fairways and mini-ponds became the norm on the putting surfaces.

The second round is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. Saturday. The third round is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. But the forecast calls for more rain throughout the weekend.

Phil Mickelson, Paul Casey, Scott Langley and Lucas Glover shared the lead at 10 under among those who finished. Jordan Spieth also was at 10 under through 16 holes.