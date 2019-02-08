Jordan Spieth has early chance to break logjam atop leaderboard at Pebble Beach

Jordan Spieth has not won a PGA Tour event in 565 days.

He has an opportunity to become the sole 36-hole leader at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am when finishes the final two holes of the second round early Saturday after play was suspended by heavy rain on Friday.

Spieth was tied with four others, including Phil Mickelson, for the lead at 10-under when weather halted play Friday afternoon at 2:11 p.m. local time.

Spieth will join 43 other players who will resume Round 2 play Saturday morning at 7 a.m. local time. The third round expected to begin at 8 a.m., or 11 a.m. Eastern.

Spieth rallied with a 31 on the back nine at Spyglass Hill to join the other four golfers at 10-under. They are Phil Mickelson, Lucas Glover, Paul Casey and Scott Langley.

“I got off to a really nice start, which helped, knowing that the conditions were blowing in, trying to take advantage of the front nine,” Spieth said. “And then once they started to come in, it was just try and hold on for dear life.”