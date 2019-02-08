Phil Mickelson in the hunt at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

After three straight bogeys late in his round on Friday, Phil Mickelson birdied his last hole of the day and he is in the thick of it at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

Playing Spyglass Hill and starting on No. 10 on Friday, Mickelson made four birdies on his first nine holes and jumped out to the lead.

Bogeys on 6, 7 and 8 dropped him to 9-under and two shots off the lead, but Lefty got a three on the par-4 ninth hole to end his day, and he heads into the weekend in contention to win this event for the fifth time in his career.

Making the weekend keeps alive his streak of recording more victories at the AT&T than missed cuts.

And, this event marks the 500th PGA Tour cut made for Mickelson, who missed the cut last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

Of Mickelson’s 43 PGA Tour wins, 13 of them have come in California.

1993 Buick Invitational

1994 Mercedes Championships

1998 Mercedes Championships

1998 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

2000 Buick Invitational

2001 Buick Invitational

2002 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

2004 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic

2005 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

2007 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

2008 Northern Trust Open

2009 Northern Trust Open

2012 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am