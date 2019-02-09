Phil Mickelson chasing leader Paul Casey at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Paul Casey moved to the top of the leaderboard Saturday and will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Casey shot 5-under 67 at Spyglass Hill in Round 3 to move to 15-under for the week. The 41-year-old Englishman is looking for his third career PGA Tour win coming off last year’s victory at the Valspar Championship.

Phil Mickelson isn’t far off thanks to a 2-under 70 on a windy afternoon at Pebble Beach. He’s three shots behind Casey at 12-under for the week and in solo second entering the final round.

Lucas Glover and Scott Piercy are T-3 at 11 under while Brian Gay and Matt Every are T-5 at 10 under. Jordan Spieth fell off in the third round after a promising start to the week, carding a 2-over 74 at Pebble Beach. He’s now eight shots back and T-18 at 7 under for the week.

Last week’s Saudi International champ and two-time Pebble Beach winner Dustin Johnson made birdie at No. 18 to make the cut on the number at 3-under.