2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Saturday play live blog

Play resumed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Saturday as the bad weather that halted play Friday had abated.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth were among five players sharing the lead at 10-under when play returned.

A total of 44 players, including Spieth, had to finish play in Round 2 before play could begin on the final 36 holes.

Officials hope to get the third round underway around 11 a.m. Easter. Play will continue at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

There will be a 54-hole cut with the top 60 pros and top 25 amateurs. They will conclude play Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Follow our live blog here all day.

Saturday AT&T Pebble Beach Live Blog

TV information

Golf Channel:

Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Saturday: 3-6 p.m.

Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live:

Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.