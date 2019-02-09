Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Saturday play live blog

February 8, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Ho-sung Choi reacts after his putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Spyglass Hill Golf Course. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

PGA Tour

By February 9, 2019 10:34 am

Play resumed at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Saturday as the bad weather that halted play Friday had abated.

Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth were among five players sharing the lead at 10-under when play returned.

A total of 44 players, including Spieth, had to finish play in Round 2 before play could begin on the final 36 holes.

Officials hope to get the third round underway around 11 a.m. Easter. Play will continue at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

There will be a 54-hole cut with the top 60 pros and top 25 amateurs. They will conclude play Sunday at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Follow our live blog here all day.

Saturday AT&T Pebble Beach Live Blog

TV information

Golf Channel: 
Saturday: 1-2:45 p.m.
Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS
Saturday: 3-6 p.m.
Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live:
Saturday: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

