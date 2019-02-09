Tony Romo withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One of the most recognizable names in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is heading home early.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and current CBS analyst Tony Romo withdrew from the tournament early Saturday morning ahead of Round 3, where he was set to play with pro partner Jim Furyk. The duo shot 70-65 in the first two rounds and was near the bottom of the pack at 8-under, 10 shots behind 36-hole leaders Scott Langley and Dan Rose.

Romo left early due to “a commitment at home,” according to a PGA Tour Communications tweet. He was clearly enjoying himself Friday afternoon and nearly holed out from a patio at Pebble Beach’s 15th hole for a spectacular highlight.

Romo teed it up at a local U.S. Open qualifier last year and failed to advance through the first stage of Web.com Tour qualifying school in the fall.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection has also expressed interest in working golf tournaments as an analyst to go with his NFL duties, where Romo’s transition to the booth has been a wild success. His excitable style and uncanny ability to point out mismatches or predict plays pre-snap hits home with casual and diehard fans alike, and he came to Pebble Beach just days after calling the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Amateur Trent Newby will take Romo’s place alongside Furyk in Round 3.