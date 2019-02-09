Watch American Kim Kaufman's incredible hole-out from bunker in crazy windy conditions

Playing golf in West Texas helped prepare Kim Kaufman for the tough conditions she faced in the third round of the Vic Open.

Kaufman, who played at Texas Tech, made the shot of the day when she holed out from the bunker on the par-3 seventh with the flagstick blowing at the 13th Beach Golf Links in Australia.

“It really felt like a British Open day. It was a good thing to happen, a bad thing to happen, but it happened to everyone,” she said of the wind.

Slam dunk! @KimKaufmanGolf slams it in from the bunker on the difficult par 3 7th for birdie. She now has a 3-shot lead @VicOpenGolf. Watch live coverage now @GolfChannel.#SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/ZBLtlSptA1 — LPGA (@LPGA) February 9, 2019

Despite four bogeys and a double bogey in shooting 3-over-par 75 Saturday, Kaufman enters the final round with a two-shot lead over Celine Boutier and Su Oh.

Kaufman seeks her first LPGA victory after opening with a pair of 66s in the unique event that features men and women playing for an equal $1.1 million purse.

Before the tournament began, the course setup was a subject of debate. Played on the Beach and Creek courses, men and women were playing from the same tees on 19 of 36 holes.

“Been a big topic,” Kaufman wrote in a text to Golfweek reporter Beth Ann Nichols. “They moved us back on both courses 300 to 400 yards. It has worked super well in the past the way it was. Not sure the rational but hoping/thinking we will be moved on a few. My woods got a workout yesterday.”