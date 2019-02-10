2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final round underway after hail delay

Final round play at the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has been suspended due to inclement weather, which included large clusters of hail settling on the greens Sunday afternoon.

The tournament was delayed just before leader Paul Casey and Phil Mickelson were set to tee off in the final pairing. Scott Piercy and Lucas Glover are four shots off the lead at 11 under and hit their opening tee shots before the delay.

Casey holds a three-shot lead over Mickelson at 15 under and will be looking for his third career PGA Tour victory once play resumes. We’ll provide updates right here and follow all the action once the final round gets underway this afternoon.

UPDATE: Play is expected to resume between 3:40 p.m.-4 p.m Eastern time.

Sunday AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Live Blog

TV information

Golf Channel:

Sunday: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS

Sunday; 3-6:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Live:

Sunday: 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m.