Digital Edition
Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Coming Up: Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods, with the gallery looking on, twists as he watches his approach shot from the rough on the 12th hole during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Kang) Ryan Kang/Associated Press

Coming Up: Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour at Genesis Open

Digital Edition

Coming Up: Tiger Woods returns to PGA Tour at Genesis Open

By February 10, 2019 5:01 pm

By: |

Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week with the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.

Here is the full pro golf schedule for the week of Feb. 11-17, 2019.

PGA Tour

Genesis Open
Feb. 14-17
Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.

European Tour

ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth
Feb. 14-17
Lake Karrinyup Country Club
Perth, Australia

LPGA

ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
Feb. 14-17
The Grange Golf Club
Grange, South Australia

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic
Feb. 15-17
The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.

Web.com Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic
Feb. 14-17
Lakewood National Golf Club
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.

, , , Digital Edition

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Digital Edition
Home