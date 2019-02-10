Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week with the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.

Here is the full pro golf schedule for the week of Feb. 11-17, 2019.

PGA Tour

Genesis Open

Feb. 14-17

Riviera Country Club

Pacific Palisades, Calif.

European Tour

ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth

Feb. 14-17

Lake Karrinyup Country Club

Perth, Australia

LPGA

ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open

Feb. 14-17

The Grange Golf Club

Grange, South Australia

PGA Tour Champions

Chubb Classic

Feb. 15-17

The Classics at Lely Resort

Naples, Fla.

Web.com Tour

LECOM Suncoast Classic

Feb. 14-17

Lakewood National Golf Club

Lakewood Ranch, Fla.