Tiger Woods returns to the PGA Tour this week with the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles.
Here is the full pro golf schedule for the week of Feb. 11-17, 2019.
PGA Tour
Genesis Open
Feb. 14-17
Riviera Country Club
Pacific Palisades, Calif.
European Tour
ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth
Feb. 14-17
Lake Karrinyup Country Club
Perth, Australia
LPGA
ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
Feb. 14-17
The Grange Golf Club
Grange, South Australia
PGA Tour Champions
Chubb Classic
Feb. 15-17
The Classics at Lely Resort
Naples, Fla.
Web.com Tour
LECOM Suncoast Classic
Feb. 14-17
Lakewood National Golf Club
Lakewood Ranch, Fla.
