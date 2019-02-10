Scottish player eagles final hole for first European Tour win

David Law saved his best for last to secure his first European Tour victory. The 27-year-old Scot eagled the final hole to win the $1 million ISPS Handa Vic Open.

Law began the final round three shots behind home favorite Wade Ormbsy, but returned a 66 to Ormbsy’s 70 to post an 18-under 270 total. It gave him a one-shot win over Ormbsy and Australia’s Brad Kennedy.

Law reach the par-5 final hole in two and rolled in an 8-foot putt to ensure the victory. The Paul Lawrie protégé earned $177,000 for his first European Tour win. Ormbsy and Kennedy each took home $92,000.

“I never thought it would have happened at the start of today, but I dug in on the back nine,” said Law, who missed the cut in each of his last two events and was making just his seventh European Tour start. “We tried hard to finish really strong. We just knew on 18 that we were in the hunt. Until then it was just try to get in position for a top-three, top-two finish.

Eagle on 18 and tied for the lead! What a moment for Scottish rookie @DavidLawGolf. pic.twitter.com/iFBJWMyWwI — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) February 10, 2019

“Standing on the 18th fairway we knew making eagle we would put pressure on. Had a great shot in. It was a nice putt. It was eight feet down the hill, pretty straight. You just needed to get it going. I mean, it was amazing. I kind of thought I pulled it a little bit and it snuck in the left edge. It was a relief to see it drop.

“You know, it’s something completely different this week. I’ve never played a tournament like this before. The fans walk inside the ropes and we play with the women, too. It’s something completely different, something I’ve really enjoyed.”

The Aberdeen native hasn’t had an easy road to success. He was controversially left off the 2011 Great Britain & Ireland Walker Cup team, despite the match being held at Royal Aberdeen. He made six unsuccessful trips to European Tour Qualifying School.

He and partner Natasha suffered personal tragedy in 2017 with the birth of a stillborn child they named Freddie. They now have a daughter, Penelope, who was born last year.

Law was on the verge of looking for other means of employment last year until he won the SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge on the European Challenge Tour. That win propelled him to 14th on the Challenge Tour money list and earned him a full card for this year’s European Tour. His Vic Open triumph secures his playing rights for next year too.

“It’s massive,” he said. “It’s not something I expected. For me just being out here playing on the European Tour was enough. To have won today, it sort of changes things a little bit. I’ll go home, reflect a little bit on things and reassess.”