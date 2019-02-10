Forecaddie: Tiger Woods' Genesis Open Monday raises the bar on early week activities

The Forecaddie will set aside the oddity of most PGA Tour venues closing to the public for Tuesday practice-round days and focus on the positive: the 2019 Genesis Open has one amazing Monday planned to launch tournament week.

For $25 a fan can get a little bit of everything, from seeing some top players supporting their alma maters to major celebs. Oh, and Tiger Woods.

After 12 collegiate players vie for a Genesis Open field spot, a new team element hosted by Tiger and Fred Couples will feature a nine-hole celebrity match play. At around 2 p.m. PT, The Celebrity Cup “will bring together two teams comprised of six celebrities” with Team Eldrick captained by Woods and Team Frederick captained by LA fan favorite Fred Couples.

The Man Out Front has confirmed that Mark Wahlberg, Larry Fitzgerald, Jerry Rice, Nick Jonas and Reggie Bush have all committed — on top of Woods making a rare Monday appearance at a PGA Tour event. It’s all been an amazing L.A. transformation given how much of a struggle former tournament host Jerry West had in convincing the Tour and the tournament’s former sponsor, Northern Trust, to embrace L.A.’s access to attention-getting star power early in the week.

One Northern Trust element sticking around and being embraced by Genesis and the TGR Foundation team is the Collegiate Showcase. In 2019, 12 teams are entered, up from just six last year. The format is simpler than it sounds: a PGA Tour player teams with three-person pro-am groups to vie for a $50,000 donation going to the winning school’s golf program. Best of all there’s a spot to the low college player in this year’s Genesis Open. Pros entered include Bill Haas (Wake Forest), J.B. Holmes (Kentucky), Ryan Moore (UNLV), Beau Hossler (Texas), C.T. Pan (Washington) and Kevin Tway (Oklahoma State).

College players signed up to represent their schools include Oklahoma State’s Hayden Wood, UCLA’s Cole Madey, Texas’ Steven Chevony and Wake Forest’s Cameron Young. Past qualifiers from the College Showcase include Texas’ Scottie Scheffler (2018), Pepperdine’s Sahith Theegala (2017), Illinois’ Charlie Danielson (2016) and Wake Forest’s Will Zalatoris (2015). Gwk