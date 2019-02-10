Digital Edition
Web.com Tour: Michael Gligic prevails in Panama Championship

WHAT: Panama Championship
WHERE: Panama Golf Club, Panama City, Panama
WINNER: Michael Gligic
MONEY: $112,500
SCORE: 8-under 272
BUZZ: Gligic began the final round three shots back of 54-hole leader Ben Taylor and shot 5-under 65 for the comeback victory. Taylor shot 1-over 71 Sunday and fell to solo fourth at 5 under for the week, while Xinjun Zhang finished alone in second and one shot back at 7 under. … It was the first Web.com Tour victory for Gligic and first professional win since the Mackenzie Tour’s 2012 ATB Financial Classic. The 29-year-old Canadian finally earned Web.com Tour status for 2019 after a decade of trying and failing to make it through final stage of qualifying school. This was his fourth start of the season and came after a missed cut at last week’s Country Club de Bogota Championship. The six-figure winner’s check was nearly three times more than he made all of last season on the Mackenzie Tour, with $42,697 earned in 12 starts. Gwk

