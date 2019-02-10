Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 10-16, 2019:

10. Sei Young Kim

Another week off for Kim before returning to competition in Thailand on Feb. 21-24.

9. Georgia Hall

Three late bogeys dropped her into a share of 32nd at Vic Open.

8. Lydia Ko

Back in action this week at The Grange Golf Club in South Australia for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. Won Aussie Open in 2015.

7. Lexi Thompson

Celebrated 24th birthday on Feb. 10. One more week of grinding before her next start.

6. Nasa Hataoka

Won’t see Japan’s best again until Thailand.

5. So Yeon Ryu

One more off-week before beginning eighth season on LPGA.

4. Minjee Lee

Missed the third-round cut at Vic Open. Averaged 32 putts per round.

3. Sung Hyun Park

Rest from competition continues for two-time major winner.

2. Brooke Henderson

Withdrew from Vic Open due to illness. No longer in the Aussie Open field either.

1. Ariya Jutanugarn

World-beater returns to action at this week’s Australian Open, hopefully healthy and rested. Gwk