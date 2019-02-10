Here are the exclusive Golfweek LPGA power rankings for the week of Feb. 10-16, 2019:
10. Sei Young Kim
Another week off for Kim before returning to competition in Thailand on Feb. 21-24.
9. Georgia Hall
Three late bogeys dropped her into a share of 32nd at Vic Open.
8. Lydia Ko
Back in action this week at The Grange Golf Club in South Australia for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. Won Aussie Open in 2015.
7. Lexi Thompson
Celebrated 24th birthday on Feb. 10. One more week of grinding before her next start.
6. Nasa Hataoka
Won’t see Japan’s best again until Thailand.
5. So Yeon Ryu
One more off-week before beginning eighth season on LPGA.
4. Minjee Lee
Missed the third-round cut at Vic Open. Averaged 32 putts per round.
3. Sung Hyun Park
Rest from competition continues for two-time major winner.
2. Brooke Henderson
Withdrew from Vic Open due to illness. No longer in the Aussie Open field either.
1. Ariya Jutanugarn
World-beater returns to action at this week’s Australian Open, hopefully healthy and rested. Gwk
