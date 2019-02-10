Feb. 11, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE

Tiger Woods’ Genesis Open Monday raises the bar on early week activities

> PGA TOUR

Genesis Open: Refreshed Tiger Woods takes on Riviera in buildup to Augusta (Kilbridge)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Phil Mickelson two holes away from fifth victory (DiMeglio)

> LPGA



Celine Boutier breaks through at Vic Open for first LPGA title (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Scottish player eagles final hole for first European Tour win (Tait)

> Web.com TOUR

Michael Gligic prevails in Panama Championship (Kilbridge)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer continues dominance at Oasis Championship (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

LPGA

10. Sei Young Kim

9. Georgia Hall

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Hosung Choi and his unconventional swing leave Pebble Beach after earning respect from new friends (DiMeglio)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

European Tour’s upcoming slow season a perfect feeding ground for the minnows (Tait)

> COLLEGES



The difference saving one stroke per round could make for college teams (Ringler)

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff picks up fourth straight win (Staff)

> GOLF LIFE



We Are Golf’s Steve Mona: There’s reason for optimism in the golf industry (Lusk)

> AMATEURS

Top amateurs explain their tough choice: LPGA major or Augusta National? (Nichols)

> SCOREBOARD

> THIS WEEK



Tiger Woods & Friends return to Riviera Country Club (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

90 years on, slow play still on Riviera minds (Shackelford)

> LAST TIME

THRICE AS NICE

> IMAGE CREDITS

