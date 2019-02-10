Feb. 11, 2019

> THE FORECADDIE
Tiger Woods’ Genesis Open Monday raises the bar on early week activities
> PGA TOUR
Genesis Open: Refreshed Tiger Woods takes on Riviera in buildup to Augusta (Kilbridge)
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Phil Mickelson two holes away from fifth victory (DiMeglio)
> LPGA
Celine Boutier breaks through at Vic Open for first LPGA title (Nichols)
> EUROPEAN TOUR
Scottish player eagles final hole for first European Tour win (Tait)
> Web.com TOUR
Michael Gligic prevails in Panama Championship (Kilbridge)
> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS
PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer continues dominance at Oasis Championship (Kilbridge)
> POWER RANKINGS
LPGA
10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
8-1. Click here
> PGA PERSPECTIVE
Hosung Choi and his unconventional swing leave Pebble Beach after earning respect from new friends (DiMeglio)
> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE
European Tour’s upcoming slow season a perfect feeding ground for the minnows (Tait)
> COLLEGES
The difference saving one stroke per round could make for college teams (Ringler)
Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff picks up fourth straight win (Staff)
> GOLF LIFE
We Are Golf’s Steve Mona: There’s reason for optimism in the golf industry (Lusk)
> AMATEURS
Top amateurs explain their tough choice: LPGA major or Augusta National? (Nichols)
> SCOREBOARD
Full results and rankings from tours around the world
> THIS WEEK
Tiger Woods & Friends return to Riviera Country Club (Lusk)
> THE 19TH HOLE
90 years on, slow play still on Riviera minds (Shackelford)
> LAST TIME
