Feb. 11, 2019

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Tiger Woods plays his shot from the fifth tee on the South Course during the third round of the the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 26, 2019 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

PGA Tour

> THE FORECADDIE

Tiger Woods’ Genesis Open Monday raises the bar on early week activities

> PGA TOUR

Jan 25, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Tiger Woods looks on from the 12th tee box during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - North Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Genesis Open: Refreshed Tiger Woods takes on Riviera in buildup to Augusta (Kilbridge)

Feb 10, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot at seven during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Phil Mickelson two holes away from fifth victory (DiMeglio)

> LPGA

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: Celine Boutier of France pretends to take a selfie while holding her trophy on the 18th green during the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 10, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Celine Boutier breaks through at Vic Open for first LPGA title  (Nichols)

> EUROPEAN TOUR

Scottish player eagles final hole for first European Tour win (Tait)

> Web.com TOUR

Michael Gligic prevails in Panama Championship (Kilbridge)

> PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer continues dominance at Oasis Championship (Kilbridge)

> POWER RANKINGS

LPGA

Nov 20, 2016; Naples, FL, USA; Ariya Jutanugarn of Bangkok, Thailand poses for a photo with Isabel Emanuels, 8, of Parkland, Fla. during the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Dorothy Edwards/Naples Daily News via USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Sei Young Kim
9. Georgia Hall
8-1. Click here

> PGA PERSPECTIVE

Feb 9, 2019; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Ho-sung Choi follows through on his fairway shot on the second hole during the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY SportsHosung Choi and his unconventional swing leave Pebble Beach after earning respect from new friends (DiMeglio)

> EUROPEAN PERSPECTIVE

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 10: David Law of Scotland celebrates after making this eagle putt on the 18th green to win trophy during Day four of the ISPS Handa Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Club on February 10, 2019 in Geelong, Australia. (Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images)European Tour’s upcoming slow season a perfect feeding ground for the minnows (Tait)

> COLLEGES

College Golf Did you ever think what saving one shot per round could mean?
The difference saving one stroke per round could make for college teams (Ringler)

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Wolff picks up fourth straight win (Staff)

> GOLF LIFE

Steve Mona, CEO of the World Golf Foundation, gestures during a golf industry news conference at The Players Championship golf tournament Wednesday, May 6, 2015, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Looking on is Pete Bevacqua, CEO of the PGA of America. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
We Are Golf’s Steve Mona: There’s reason for optimism in the golf industry (Lusk)

> AMATEURS

Top amateurs explain their tough choice: LPGA major or Augusta National? (Nichols)

> SCOREBOARD

Full results and rankings from tours around the world

> THIS WEEK


Tiger Woods & Friends return to Riviera Country Club (Lusk)

> THE 19TH HOLE

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - FEBRUARY 17: Bubba Watson plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club on February 17, 2018 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)90 years on, slow play still on Riviera minds (Shackelford)

> LAST TIME

THRICE AS NICE

> IMAGE CREDITS

(Cover: Donald Miralle/Getty Images; The Forecaddie: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; By The Numbers: David Cannon/Getty Images; PGA Tour: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports; Michael Madrid-USA TODAY; LPGA: Kelly Defina/Getty Images; Euro Tour: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images; Power Rankings: Dorothy Edwards/USA TODAY Network (Jutanugarn); PGA Perspective: Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports; Euro Perspective: Michael Dodge/Getty Images; Golf Life: Chris O’Meara/Associated Press; This Week: David Cannon/Getty Images; The 19th Hole: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

