Oklahoma State's Matthew Wolff picks up fourth straight win

For Oklahoma State sophomore Matthew Wolff, the spring season keeps getting better and better.

A little more than a week after making his PGA Tour debut at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, Wolff closed with a 7-under 65 to win the Amer Ari Invitational on Saturday in Waikoloa, Hawaii.

His Oklahoma State team ran away with the event at Waikoloa Kings’ Course, beating Auburn by 10 shots with a 47-under 817 total. Texas was third, 12 shots back.

Wolff came into the final round tied for fourth but vaulted the leaderboard for his fourth consecutive full-field win. He now holds the school record for most stroke-play wins by a sophomore with four. Wolff finished at 18-under for 54 holes, three clear of OSU teammate Zach Bauchou and Oregon’s Edwin Yi.

Known for his unorthodox swing, Wolff helped lead the Cowboys to the NCAA title last year, the 11th in program history.

In Arizona, Wolff shot a 4-under 67 in his opening round and went on to make the cut. He finished 3 under for the week and tied for 50th.

His plan is to qualify for the U.S. Open as an amateur. If he does, he’ll turn pro immediately after and forgo his final two years of eligibility.

Up next for the Cowboys is The Prestige beginning Feb. 18 at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif.