PGA Tour Champions: Bernhard Langer continues dominance at Oasis Championship

PGA Tour Champions

WHAT: Oasis Championship

WHERE: The Old Course at Broken Sound, Boca Raton, Fla.

WINNER: Bernhard Langer

MONEY: $255,000

SCORE: 19-under 197

BUZZ: Langer cruised to victory with a bogey-free, 7-under 65 in the final round, including a birdie at 18 for a 5-shot win. It was Langer’s second start of the season coming off a T-3 at last month’s Mitsubishi Electric Championship and included just one bogey over 54 holes. The 61-year-old German is three months removed from his fifth career Charles Schwab Cup title and wasted no time getting a jump start on 2019. He birdied five of his first seven holes in Sunday’s third and final round to blow past the field and pick up his 39th PGA Tour Champions victory. Langer has 10 wins in the past two years alone and is just six wins shy of Hale Irwin’s record 45 senior victories. … Marco Dawson finished alone in second at 14 under, and Bob Estes was third at 13 under. Gwk