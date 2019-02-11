2019 Genesis Open: Fantasy golf power rankings

Tiger Woods is in the field and set to play tournament host for the 2019 Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Here are my top 20 fantasy picks for the week.

20. Charles Howell III: Won here in 2007 but nothing better than T-15 since.

19. Branden Grace: Followed runner-up in Phoenix with a T-28 at Pebble Beach. Set to make his third career start at Riviera.

18. Cameron Smith: T-6 last year at the Genesis Open and playing well in 2019.

17. Jordan Spieth: Got into contention at Pebble Beach and shot 74-75 over the weekend. Clearly still searching for something.

16. Adam Scott: Four top-10 finishes in 10 career starts at Riviera, including a win in his 2005 debut.

15. Tony Finau: T-2 last year at Genesis, but hasn’t been quite as sharp lately as he was for the second half of 2018.

14. Hideki Matsuyama: Three top-25 finishes in his last four Genesis starts and in good form this season coming off a T-3 at Torrey Pines and T-15 in Phoenix.

13. Tommy Fleetwood: T-37 in his Riviera debut as the stateside schedule starts to pick with just his second PGA Tour start in 2019.

12. Matt Kuchar: Consistently solid-but-not-great results with just one top-10 finish in 12 career starts.

11. Paul Casey: Needs to regroup in a hurry after losing a three-shot lead at Pebble Beach.

10. Patrick Cantlay: Be careful here after a W/D at Pebble Beach for undisclosed reasons. If healthy, Cantlay should play a serious factor.

9. Tiger Woods: T-20 at Torrey Pines was a promising debut as Woods prepares for tournament hosting duties.

8. Phil Mickelson: We’ll see if fatigue is a factor playing his third straight week after the Monday finish for his victory at Pebble Beach.

7. Xander Schauffele: Two-time winner this season impressed with a T-9 last year in his Riviera debut.

6. Jon Rahm: Five consecutive top-10 finishes this season, including a victory at the Hero World Challenge.

5. Bryson DeChambeau: Still one of the hottest player in the game with five wins since last fall.

4. Bubba Watson: Defending champion and always a factor at Riviera, where he has three victories in his last five starts.

3. Rory McIlroy: T-5 his last time out at Torrey Pines and seems poised for a breakthrough any week now.

2. Justin Thomas: Has a pair of solo thirds in his last three starts and hungry for the first win of the season.

1. Dustin Johnson: Past champ at Riviera is on top of his game again after Saudi International victory.