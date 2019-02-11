Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas headline featured pairings at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are among the featured pairings for the PGA Tour’s Genesis Open set for Riviera Country Club starting Thursday in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Woods will making his second start of 2019 at the Genesis. He finished T20 at the Farmers Insurance Open two weeks ago.

While this event is managed by TGR Live, Woods is winless here in 11 starts. He missed the cut last year. That was his first start in this event since 2006. McIlroy has grabbed top-5 finishes in each of his last two PGA Tour starts. Thomas, who won here in 2017, has three top-5 finishes in six starts in 2018-19.

Phil Mickelson, who finally committed to this event last week and grabbed his 44th career PGA Tour victory Monday at Pebble Beach, is in another featured group announced Monday. He will playing with Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth.

The possibility of a head-to-head pairing between Woods and Mickelson – who played each other in The Match on Nov. 23rd – offers intrigue depending on how each fares heading into the weekend.

Both Woods and Mickelson now have 14 PGA Tour victories in their home state of California. Woods (80) and Mickelson (44) have also combined for 24 percent of the 516 career PGA Tour victories in the field, the PGA Tour said.

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar and Jon Rahm are among the featured pairings, as well. Kuchar leads the FedExCup standings by eight points over Schauffele. The final featured group consists of Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson and Bubba Watson.

Watson and Johnson have won four out of the last five times here.

Official tee times, pairings and groupings for the 144-player field are expected to be released on Tuesday afternoon.