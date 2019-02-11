Kentucky's Lukas Euler earns spot in Genesis Open field via Collegiate Showcase

PACIFIC PALISADES, California — To say Lukas Euler’s golf career is trending in the right direction might be an understatement. In his second try at the Genesis Open’s Collegiate Showcase’s exemption, the Kentucky junior posted a 67 at Riviera Country Club to earn his first PGA Tour start.

Oklahoma State’s Hayden Wood was the only other player to break par (70).

A native of Dieberg, Germany, Euler made four birdies and an eagle to secure the spot after failing last year. Besides his Dutch Amateur win last summer and an appearance in the European Tour’s KLM Open, it was a January practice round at Grayhawk’s Raptor course that might have been a harbinger of things to come.

Victory for Kentucky! Lukas Euler has earned an exemption into the #genesisopen pic.twitter.com/P3gDkWGdI9 — Genesis Open (@genesisopen) February 11, 2019

Euler made two holes-in-one on the front nine with a 6 and 7 iron. The odds of two aces in one round have been estimated at around 67 million-to-1, but two in nine holes? Euler looked it up but could not find a number, though the finance major is pretty sure the odds are astronomical.

For Kentucky head coach Brian Craig, whose program has participated in each of the previous four Collegiate Showcases at Riviera, the breakthrough for Euler was hard-earned.

“It’s so great to see Lukas reap the fruits of his labor,” Craig said after caddying for Euler. “He came to Kentucky as a good player and he’s just gotten better every year. I’m really proud of him.”

Craig’s Kentucky team entry, supported by alum J.B. Holmes, has finished second twice by one stroke in the pro-am proceedings. San Jose State took the 2019 team title and a $50,000 contribution to the program, but it’ll be Euler with Craig on the bag Thursday at historic Riviera.

“The greens are really pure and you just roll it on your line and they go in,” Euler said. “It’s a phenomenal golf course, no doubt about it, I’m just going to try to enjoy it.”

Genesis Open Collegiate Showcase

Lukas Euler 67

Hayden Wood 70

Kaito Onishi 71

Jake Brown 71

Kevin Velo 71

Noah Woosey 71

Steven Chervony 73

Cole Madey 73

Dan Starzinski 73

Harry Hall 74

John Murdock 74

Cameron Young 75