The PGA Tour returns to Riviera Country Club and Greater Los Angeles this week for the Genesis Open. Bubba Watson is the defending champion in the event that is managed by TGR Live. Tiger Woods will be playing here for the 11th time. He is winless in his previous 10 appearances.

2019 Genesis Video Preview

2019 Genesis Open Viewer’s Guide

When: Thursday-Sunday

Where: Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Course: The Riviera Country Club

Par: 35-36—71

Yards: 7,322

Field: 144

Defending champion: Bubba Watson

Last year: Watson shot a 2-under 69 to finish at 12-under 272, good for a two-stroke win over Kevin Na and Tony Finau. It was his 10th PGA Tour career victory and third in this event.

Purse: $7,400,000

Winner: $1,332,000 (also receives Genesis G70)

FedExCup points: 500 to the winner

Format: 72-hole stroke play

Featured Pairings: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas;

Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth;

Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm;

Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson.

Buzz: This event, known for years by several names including the Los Angeles Open, was first played in 1926 … Among the six PGA Tour events with a longer history: The Open Championship (1860), U.S. Open (1895), BMW Championship (Western Open) (1899), RBC Canadian Open (1904), PGA Championship (1916) and Valero Texas Open (1922) … Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are both in the field … They last played together at The Match in Las Vegas on Nov. 23 … Woods and Lefty have combined for 124 PGA Tour victories and 28 in their joint home state of California … The field includes seven of the current top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings: Xander Schauffele, Matt Kuchar, Marc Leishman, Charles Howell III, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Tway and Cameron Champ.

TV/Radio Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Sunday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 1:30-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

All times are ET.