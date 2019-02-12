Fred Couples, Zach Johnson and Steve Stricker will be three of captain Tiger Woods’ assistants for the 2019 Presidents Cup, it was announced Tuesday.

The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, for a third time Dec. 12-15, 2019.

Woods has the option to name one more assistant prior to the competition.

Couples was U.S. team captain three consecutive times (2009, 2011, 2013). Woods and Couples were Presidents Cup teammates in 1998 and 2005 and partnered up in Woods’ first-ever match where the two defeated Ernie Els and Vijay Singh, 5 and 4, at Royal Melbourne.

Woods competed on each team that Couples captained, including the 2011 event at Royal Melbourne where Woods was a captain’s pick. The two were both captain’s assistants for Stricker in 2017 at Liberty National.

“I’ve enjoyed being a captain’s assistant for the past two Presidents Cups, and to support Tiger in his first captaincy is going to be a very special experience,” Couples said.

“Freddie and I go way back in the Presidents Cup,” Woods added. “And we’re basically coming full circle at Royal Melbourne. He and I teamed up in one of our matches in ’98, I was a captain’s pick in ‘11 and now we get to return there as two leaders of this team. We’re going to have some fun, but we’re there to win.”

Johnson will join the U.S. team as a captain’s assistant for the first time with four Presidents Cup appearances of his own (2007, 2009, 2013, 2015).