Matt Kuchar’s caddie at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in November said he has not received any additional payment since it became publicly known that he was only paid $5,000 after Kuchar’s victory in November.

Mexican caddie David Giral Ortiz said he was offered an additional $15,000, for a total of $20,000, but found that unacceptable. He also said he would not want to work for Kuchar at next year’s tournament.

“No thank you. They can keep their money,” Ortiz told Golf.com’s Michael Bamberger when asked about a possible $15,000 additional payment.

“I am a humble man, who takes care of his family, and works hard. I am reaching out to you to see if you can facilitate me receiving a fair amount for my help with Matt winning $1,296,000. I am not looking to disparage Matt or give him a bad name. Fair is fair, and I feel like I was taken advantage of by placing my trust in Matt,” Ortiz wrote in an email to Mark Steinberg, Kuchar’s agent, Golf.com reported.

Steinberg and Kuchar contend the payment was just and fair, given that Ortiz was a fill-in caddie. Ortiz feels he should have received a larger bonus given the amount of Kuchar’s overall payment for winning.

The issue over the payment to Ortiz was brought to light on social media. When Kuchar was asked about what he paid Ortiz while at the Sony Open in Hawaii last month, he said: “That’s not a story. It wasn’t 10 percent. It wasn’t $3,000.”

Ortiz told Golf.com that after Kuchar’s victory he received an envelope that contained $100s, $50s, $20s and $5s that totalled $5,000. He counted it and left.