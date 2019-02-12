Tiger Woods commits to play in WGC-Mexico Championship next week, report says

Tiger Woods will be playing in the WGC-Mexico Championship in Mexico City next week, according to an ESPN report.

“A plan has been put in a place” to welcome Woods to the tournament, ESPN Deportes’ John Sutcliffe reported.

Woods qualified for the WGC-Mexico Championship field by virtue of his second-place finish in the 2018 FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings from 2018 are automatic qualifiers. This would mark Woods’ first appearance in the event since 2014 and the first time he has played in Mexico. He has won the tournament seven times.

Woods needs to make his official commitment by Friday if he plans to enter the field.

He is set to go off with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose from the 1st tee at Riviera Country Club in the Genesis Open Thursday at 3:23 p.m. Eastern.

Woods has said he plans to play in fewer events this year than he did in 2018. It’s unlikely Woods would play in the Honda Classic the following week in South Florida if he chooses to play in Mexico next week.

That is because the Arnold Palmer Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship follow the Honda. And Woods is expected to play in those two events.

Thus, he would give himself a run of four events in five weeks, followed by two weeks’ rest before the Masters.

Last year, Woods played in the Honda Classic and Valspar Invitational, both in the month of March. However, with the movement of The Players from May to March, that changed what his likely schedule would be this year.