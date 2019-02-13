President Trump just spent $50,000 of his own money to upgrade the golf simulator inside the personal quarters at the White House.

Trump, like many presidents before and since, plays golf and has left an impact on the game.

Here is a look golf and the presidency. Rather than ranking the skill levels of our Commander in Chiefs, we decided to come up with a few stories and fun facts that describe the relationship between the presidents and the game of golf.

From Dwight Eisenhower playing 800 rounds in eight years to John F. Kennedy nearly making a hole-in-one at Cypress Point, to Donald Trump’s frequent outings at Mar-a-Lago and his family’s golf business, here are some of the best presidential golf tidbits:

William Howard Taft

Trump is the 18th president since William McKinley “made the first presidential putt in 1897.” Since, only a few presidents declined to play the game: including Teddy Roosevelt, Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, and Jimmy Carter.

Taft played a lot of golf and did not play it well. Still, Taft became "addicted to golf." Roosevelt, urged him to cool it because he was playing so much during the 1908 campaign.