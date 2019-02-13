Tiger Woods officially headed to WGC-Mexico Championship next week

Tiger Woods will be playing in the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

“I’m playing next week,” Woods said in a press conference Wednesday prior to the Genesis Open.

WGC-Mexico Championship is scheduled for Feb. 21-24.

Woods qualified for the WGC-Mexico Championship field by virtue of his second-place finish in the 2018 FedEx Cup standings. The top 30 finishers in the FedEx Cup standings from 2018 are automatic qualifiers.

This is Woods’ first appearance in the event since 2014 and the first time he has played in Mexico. Woods is a seven-time winner (1999, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2013), with his victories taking place at six different venues. He won it twice at Trump National Doral outside Miami.

Joining Woods in the hyper-elite field next week will be Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Rickie Fowler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson. The WGC field is limited and usually includes about 40-50 of the top players in the World.

The Genesis is Woods’ second event of 2019. He finished T20 in the Farmers Insurance Open. Woods is set to go off with Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose from the 1st tee at Riviera Country Club Thursday at 3:23 p.m. Eastern.

Woods has said he plans to play in fewer events this year than he did in 2018.

The decision of Woods to play in Mexico and the movement of the The Players from May until March means it is all but certain Woods’ schedule will be significantly different this year leading up to the Masters than it was in 2018.

Wednesday, Woods said he is leaving his options open for the Florida Swing, which includes four events in the month of March.

They are:

The Honda Classic (Feb. 28 – March 3)

The Arnold Palmer Invitational (March 7-10)

The Players Championship (March 14-17)

The Valspar Championship (March 21-24)

With Woods playing in the Genesis Open this week and Mexico next, it is unlikely Woods would play the Honda Classic in South Florida.

It’s very likely Woods will play in the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

That would complete a run of four tournaments in five weeks, and leave Woods a likely two-week break before he returns to Augusta National for The Masters (April 4-7).

Last year, Woods played in the Honda Classic and Valspar Championship in his run-up to The Masters.

ESPN reported Tuesday Woods had committed to the event.