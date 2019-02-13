Bryson DeChambeau hopes to channel Hogan at his Alley

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Bryson DeChambeau started wearing a “Hogan” cap in homage to fellow SMU graduate Payne Stewart. But as with Stewart, an admiration for Ben Hogan remains the impetus for the distinctly out of fashion choice of headwear.

Arriving at Riviera Country Club where Hogan dominated in the late 1940s and returned from his car accident only to lose to Sam Snead in a car accident, the world No. 5 is aware of the hallowed grounds on which he’s set foot.

“For me to win here would be quite an honor,” DeChambeau said on the eve of the Genesis Open. “Look, every tournament you win is incredibly special in its own unique way. I think it’s the goal of every player out here to win every event. Whatever event they can win, I think it’s very special.”

What is about Hogan that has drawn in DeChambeau?

“The ability to repeat motion, consistently execute shots,” he said. “That’s something that’s unique that very few golfers in the entire world have figured out. And he was able to dig it out of the dirt and I respect him for that and I’ll always respect him for that. And I’ll always wear the cap, I respect him that much.”

For a player in love with his launch monitor and “numbers,” DeChambeau was asked if Hogan would be a TrackMan user.

“I think he would like FlightScope,” DeChambeau said with a wry smile.