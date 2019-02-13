Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
TURNBERRY, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: U.S. President Donald Trump plays a round of golf at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort during the U.S. President's first official visit to the United Kingdom on July 15, 2018 in Turnberry, Scotland. The President of the United States and First Lady, Melania Trump on their first official visit to the UK after yesterday's meetings with the Prime Minister and the Queen is in Scotland for private weekend stay at his Turnberry. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) David Cannon/Getty Images

President Trump pays $50,000 for golf simulator inside White House

By February 13, 2019 2:37 pm

President Trump has brought his golf game into the White House.

Trump has installed a new room-sized golf simulator at the White House personal quarters, replacing an “older, less sophisticated golf simulator” put in during the Obama administration, according to The Washington Post.

The president, whose company owns 19 golf courses and resorts, paid $50,000 from his personal funds to install the simulator, the Post said.

Simulators feature options that allow golfers to play at various courses worldwide. They also allow players to adjust for various skill levels, as well. This simulator was added in recent weeks and has yet to be used by Trump, a White House official said.

Trump last played a round of golf outdoors on Super Bowl weekend. On Sat., Feb. 2, he played with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla.

Trump also weighed-in on their game

The next day, prior to a Super Bowl party, Trump played with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The White House outdoor putting green lies just outside the Oval Office door to the southeast. President Dwight Eisenhower had the first White House putting green installed in 1954 with financial help from the USGA and private donors. Bill Clinton moved putting green to its current location and had it designed by golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr, according to the White House Museum. The current green is 1,500 square feet of Southshore creeping bentgrass.

A likely manufacturer for the new White House simulator would be TrackMan. It has made simulators for Trump’s courses in Florida, Virginia and Scotland.

