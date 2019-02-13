President Trump pays $50,000 for golf simulator inside White House

President Trump has brought his golf game into the White House.

Trump has installed a new room-sized golf simulator at the White House personal quarters, replacing an “older, less sophisticated golf simulator” put in during the Obama administration, according to The Washington Post.

The president, whose company owns 19 golf courses and resorts, paid $50,000 from his personal funds to install the simulator, the Post said.

Simulators feature options that allow golfers to play at various courses worldwide. They also allow players to adjust for various skill levels, as well. This simulator was added in recent weeks and has yet to be used by Trump, a White House official said.

Trump last played a round of golf outdoors on Super Bowl weekend. On Sat., Feb. 2, he played with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus at Trump National in Jupiter, Fla.

Great morning at Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida with @JackNicklaus and @TigerWoods! pic.twitter.com/mdPN4yvS8e — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2019

Trump also weighed-in on their game

Everyone is asking how Tiger played yesterday. The answer is Great! He was long, straight & putted fantastically well. He shot a 64. Tiger is back & will be winning Majors again! Not surprisingly, Jack also played really well. His putting is amazing! Jack & Tiger like each other. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2019

The next day, prior to a Super Bowl party, Trump played with acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney at Trump International in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The White House outdoor putting green lies just outside the Oval Office door to the southeast. President Dwight Eisenhower had the first White House putting green installed in 1954 with financial help from the USGA and private donors. Bill Clinton moved putting green to its current location and had it designed by golf course architect Robert Trent Jones Jr, according to the White House Museum. The current green is 1,500 square feet of Southshore creeping bentgrass.

A likely manufacturer for the new White House simulator would be TrackMan. It has made simulators for Trump’s courses in Florida, Virginia and Scotland.