2019 Genesis Open: Round 1 live blog, tee times, TV info

While all eyes are on the sky and the weather radar, play is set to begin Thursday at the 2019 Genesis Open.

Among the featured pairings, Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas are scheduled to begin play at 3:22 p.m. Eastern time from Riviera Country Club. Among the other featured pairings: Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth begin play early Thursday from the 1st tee at 10:22 a.m., or 7:22 a.m. local time. Defending champ Bubba Watson goes out Thursday with Cameron Champ, and Dustin Johnson at 10:11 a.m. Eastern.

Follow our live Tiger Tracker later Thursday once Woods begins play.

TV/Radio Info

Thursday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

Round 1 Tee Times

(All times Eastern)

Tee Time Golfers 9:40 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im 9:50 a.m. Sung Kang, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 10:01 a.m. Scott Stallings, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers 10:11 a.m. Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau 10:22 a.m. Kevin Tway, Paul Casey, Brian Harman 10:32 a.m. Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin 10:43 a.m. Adam Long, Russell Henley, Danny Willett 10:53 a.m. Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford 11:04 a.m. Bill Haas, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello 11:14 a.m. Hunter Mahan, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston 11:25 a.m. Alex Cejka, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann 11:35 a.m. Kramer Hickok, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Block 2:40 p.m. Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Shawn Stefani 2:50 p.m. Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders 3:01 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 3:11 p.m. Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm 3:22 p.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 3:32 p.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott 3:43 p.m. Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples< 3:53 p.m. Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Si Woo Kim 4:04 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun 4:14 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, C.T. Pan, Sam Ryder 4:25 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa, Jim Knous 4:35 p.m. Curtis Luck, Seth Reeves, Lukas Euler -a

Round 1 Genesis Open Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern)