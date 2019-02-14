A look at Tiger Woods' 80 career PGA Tour victories

Here is a list of the 80 PGA Tour and major professional victories by Tiger Woods since he turned pro in 1996. His 14 major tournament victories are in bold.
Woods goes for No. 81 when he tees off Friday at 10:22 a.m. in Round 1 at Riviera Country Club in the Genesis Open. His Thursday tee-time was washed out by rain.
|No.
|Date
|Tournament
|Score
|Margin
|Runner-up
|1
|Oct 6, 1996
|Las Vegas Invitational
|−27 (70-63-68-67-64=332)
|Playoff
|Davis Love III
|2
|Oct 20, 1996
|Walt Disney World/Oldsmobile Classic
|−21 (69-63-69-66=267)
|1 stroke
|Payne Stewart
|3.
|Jan 12, 1997
|Mercedes Championships
|−14 (70-67-65=202)
|Playoff
|Tom Lehman
|4
|Apr 13, 1997
|Masters Tournament
|−18 (70-66-65-69=270)
|12 strokes
|Tom Kite
|5
|May 18, 1997
|GTE Byron Nelson Golf Classic
|−17 (64-64-67-68=263)
|2 strokes
|Lee Rinker
|6
|Jul 6, 1997
|Motorola Western Open
|−13 (67-72-68-68=275)
|3 strokes
|Frank Nobilo
|7
|May 10, 1998
|BellSouth Classic
|−17 (69-67-63-72=271)
|1 stroke
|Jay Don Blake
|8
|Feb 14, 1999
|Buick Invitational
|−22 (68-71-62-65=266)
|2 strokes
|Billy Ray Brown
|9
|Jun 6, 1999
|Memorial Tournament
|−15 (68-66-70-69=273)
|2 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|10
|Jul 4, 1999
|Motorola Western Open
|−15 (68-66-68-71=273)
|3 strokes
|Mike Weir
|11
|Aug 15, 1999
|PGA Championship
|−11 (70-67-68-72=277)
|1 stroke
|Sergio García
|12
|Aug 29, 1999
|NEC Invitational
|−10 (66-71-62-71=270)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|13
|Oct 24, 1999
|National Car Rental Golf Classic Disney
|−17 (66-66-66-73=271)
|1 stroke
|Ernie Els
|14
|Oct 31, 1999
|The Tour Championship
|−15 (67-66-67-69=269)
|4 strokes
|Davis Love III
|15
|Nov 7, 1999
|American Express Championship
|−6 (71-69-70-68=278)
|Playoff
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|16
|Jan 9, 2000
|Mercedes Championships (2)
|−16 (71-66-71-68=276)
|Playoff
|Ernie Els
|17
|Feb 7, 2000
|AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am
|−15 (68-73-68-64=273)
|2 strokes
|Matt Gogel, Vijay Singh
|18
|Mar 19, 2000
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−18 (69-64-67-70=270)
|4 strokes
|Davis Love III
|19
|May 29, 2000
|Memorial Tournament
|−19 (71-63-65-70=269)
|5 strokes
|Ernie Els, Justin Leonard
|20
|Jun 18, 2000
|U.S. Open
|−12 (65-69-71-67=272)
|15 strokes
|Ernie Els, Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|21
|Jul 23, 2000
|The Open Championship
|−19 (67-66-67-69=269)
|8 strokes
|Thomas Bjørn, Ernie Els
|22
|Aug 20, 2000
|PGA Championship
|−18 (66-67-70-67=270)
|Playoff
|Bob May
|23
|Aug 27, 2000
|NEC Invitational
|−21 (64-61-67-67=259)
|11 strokes
|Justin Leonard, Phillip Price
|24
|Sep 10, 2000
|Bell Canadian Open
|−22 (72-65-64-65=266)
|1 stroke
|Grant Waite
|25
|Mar 18, 2001
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−15 (71-67-66-69=273)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|26
|Mar 25, 2001
|The Players Championship
|−14 (72-69-66-67=274)
|1 stroke
|Vijay Singh
|27
|Apr 8, 2001
|Masters Tournament
|−16 (70-66-68-68=272)
|2 strokes
|David Duval
|28
|Jun 3, 2001
|Memorial Tournament
|−17 (68-69-68-66=271)
|7 strokes
|Paul Azinger, Sergio García
|29
|Aug 26, 2001
|NEC Invitational
|−12 (66-67-66-69=268)
|Playoff
|Jim Furyk
|30
|Mar 17, 2002
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−13 (67-65-74-69=275)
|4 strokes
|Michael Campbell
|31
|Apr 14, 2002
|Masters Tournament
|−12 (70-69-66-71=276)
|3 strokes
|Retief Goosen
|32
|Jun 16, 2002
|U.S. Open
|−3 (67-68-70-72=277)
|3 strokes
|Phil Mickelson
|33
|Aug 11, 2002
|Buick Open
|−17 (67-63-71-70=271)
|4 strokes
| Fred Funk, Brian Gay,
Mark O’Meara, Esteban Toledo
|34
|Sep 22, 2002
|American Express Championship
|−25 (65-65-67-66=263)
|1 stroke
|Retief Goosen
|35
|Feb 16, 2003
|Buick Invitational
|−16 (70-66-68-68=272)
|4 strokes
|Carl Pettersson
|36
|Mar 2, 2003
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|2 & 1
|David Toms
|37
|Mar 23, 2003
|Bay Hill Invitational
|−19 (70-65-66-68=269)
|11 strokes
|Stewart Cink, Brad Faxon,
Kenny Perry, Kirk Triplett
|38
|Jul 6, 2003
|100th Western Open
|−21 (63-70-65-69=267)
|5 strokes
|Rich Beem
|39
|Oct 5, 2003
|American Express Championship
|−6 (67-66-69-72=274)
|2 strokes
| Stuart Appleby, Tim Herron,
Vijay Singh
|40
|Feb 29, 2004
|Accenture Match Play Championship (
|3 & 2
|Davis Love III
|41
|Jan 23, 2005
|Buick Invitational
|−16 (69-63-72-68=272)
|3 strokes
|Luke Donald, Charles Howell III, Tom Lehman
|42
|Mar 6, 2005
|Ford Championship at Doral
|−24 (65-70-63-66=264)
|1 stroke
|Phil Mickelson
|43
|Apr 10, 2005
|Masters Tournament
|−12 (74-66-65-71=276)
|Playoff
|Chris DiMarco
|44
|Jul 17, 2005
|The Open Championship
|−14 (66-67-71-70=274)
|5 strokes
|Colin Montgomerie
|45
|Aug 21, 2005
|NEC Invitational
|−6 (66-70-67-71=274)
|1 stroke
|Chris DiMarco
|46
|Oct 9, 2005
|American Express Championship
|−10 (67-68-68-67=270)
|Playoff
|John Daly
|47
|Jan 29, 2006
|Buick Invitational
|−10 (71-68-67-72=278)
|Playoff
|Nathan Green, José María Olazábal
|48
|Mar 5, 2006
|Ford Championship at Doral (2)
|−20 (64-67-68-69=268)
|1 stroke
|David Toms, Camilo Villegas
|49
|Jul 23, 2006
|The Open Championship
|−18 (67-65-71-67=270)
|2 strokes
|Chris DiMarco
|50
|Aug 6, 2006
|Buick Open
|−24 (66-66-66-66=264)
|3 strokes
|Jim Furyk
|51
|Aug 20, 2006
|PGA Championship
|−18 (69-68-65-68=270)
|5 strokes
|Shaun Micheel
|52
|Aug 27, 2006
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−10 (67-64-71-68=270)
|Playoff
|Stewart Cink
|53
|Sep 4, 2006
|Deutsche Bank Championship
|−16 (66-72-67-63=268)
|2 strokes
|Vijay Singh
|54
|Oct 1, 2006
|American Express Championship
|−23 (63-64-67-67=261)
|8 strokes
|Ian Poulter, Adam Scott
|55
|Jan 28, 2007
|Buick Invitational
|−15 (66-72-69-66=273)
|2 strokes
|Charles Howell III
|56
|Mar 25, 2007
|CA Championship
|−10 (71-66-68-73=278)
|2 strokes
|Brett Wetterich
|57
|May 6, 2007
|Wachovia Championship
|−13 (70-68-68-69=275)
|2 strokes
|Steve Stricker
|58
|Aug 5, 2007
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−8 (68-70-69-65=272)
|8 strokes
|Justin Rose, Rory Sabbatini
|59
|Aug 12, 2007
|PGA Championship
|−8 (71-63-69-69=272)
|2 strokes
|Woody Austin
|60
|Sep 9, 2007
|BMW Championship
|−22 (67-67-65-63=262)
|2 strokes
|Aaron Baddeley
|61
|Sep 16, 2007
|The Tour Championship
|−23 (64-63-64-66=257)
|8 strokes
|Mark Calcavecchia, Zach Johnson
|62
|Jan 27, 2008
|Buick Invitational
|−19 (67-65-66-71=269)
|8 strokes
|Ryuji Imada
|63
|Feb 24, 2008
|Accenture Match Play Championship
|8 & 7
|Stewart Cink
|64
|Mar 16, 2008
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−10 (70-68-66-66=270)
|1 stroke
|Bart Bryant
|65
|Jun 16, 2008
|U.S. Open
|−1 (72-68-70-73=283)
|Playoff
|Rocco Mediate
|66
|Mar 29, 2009
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−5 (68-69-71-67=275)
|1 stroke
|Sean O’Hair
|67
|Jun 7, 2009
|Memorial Tournament
|−12 (69-74-68-65=276)
|1 stroke
|Jim Furyk
|68
|Jul 5, 2009
|AT&T National
|−13 (64-66-70-67=267)
|1 stroke
|Hunter Mahan
|69
|Aug 2, 2009
|Buick Open
|−20 (71-63-65-69=268)
|3 strokes
|Greg Calmers, John Senden, Roland Thatcher
|70
|Aug 9, 2009
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−12 (68-70-65-65=268)
|4 strokes
|Robert Allenby, Pádraig Harrington
|71
|Sep 13, 2009
|BMW Championship
|−19 (68-67-62-68=265)
|8 strokes
|Jim Furyk, Marc Leishman
|72
|Mar 25, 2012
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−13 (69-65-71-70=275)
|5 strokes
|Graeme McDowell
|73
|Jun 3, 2012
|Memorial Tournament
|−9 (70-69-73-67=279)
|2 strokes
|Andrés Romero, Rory Sabbatini
|74
|Jul 1, 2012
|AT&T National
|−8 (72-68-67-69=276)
|2 strokes
|Bo Van Pelt
|75
|Jan 28, 2013
|Farmers Insurance Open
|−14 (68-65-69-72=274)
|4 strokes
|Brandt Snedeker, Josh Teater
|76
|Mar 10, 2013
|Cadillac Championship
|−19 (66-65-67-71=269)
|2 strokes
|Steve Stricker
|77
|Mar 25, 2013
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|−13 (69-70-66-70=275)
|2 strokes
|Justin Rose
|78
|May 12, 2013
|The Players Championship
|−13 (67-67-71-70=275)
|2 strokes
|David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, Kevin Streelman
|79
|Aug 4, 2013
|Bridgestone Invitational
|−15 (66-61-68-70=265)
|7 strokes
|Keegan Bradley, Henrik Stenson
|80
|Sept. 23, 2018
|Tour Championship
|−11
|2 strokes
|Billy Horschel
