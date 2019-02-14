Jordan Spieth joins early commitments to Valero Texas Open

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth will be among four major champions playing at the Valero Texas Open in April.

Spieth, past U.S. Open champions Jim Furyk, Graeme McDowell and PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner will be in the field at TPC San Antonio the week prior to the Masters.

Spieth, an 11-time PGA Tour winner, returns to this event for the first time since his second-place finish in 2015. He would win at Augusta National two weeks later week that year, before winning the U.S. Open en-route to Player of the Year Honors and a FedEx Cup championship.

The 2019 edition of the Valero Texas Open is scheduled for April 4-7 at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course. It begins a 10-year extension between the PGA Tour and Valero Energy Corporation that keeps the event on the schedule the week prior to the Masters.

Among the other previous commitments: World No. 8 Rickie Fowler, 12th ranked Tony Finau and defending champion Andrew Landry.