Officials have revised tee times for Round 1 Friday at the Genesis Open for players who did not get underway on Thursday.

There were several groups on the course Thursday when darkness halted play. Those groups will resume at 7 a.m. local time (10 a.m. Eastern) to conclude their first round. Jordan Spieth and Sung Kang shared the lead at 5-under among those players who were able to get underway.

The players who conclude their first round early Friday will not play again until Saturday.

The hope is that there can be a cut made sometime Saturday afternoon, with the final two full rounds being played Saturday and Sunday.

The tee times listed below belong to players who did not get out at all on Thursday. They will play two rounds, starting Friday into Saturday.

Friday Round 1 Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Tee Time Golfers 10:50 a.m. Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Shawn Stefani 11 a.m. Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders 11:11 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat 11:21 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm 11:32 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy 11:42 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott 11:53 a.m. Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples< 12:03 p.m. Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Si Woo Kim 12:14 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun 12:24 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, C.T. Pan, Sam Ryder 12:35 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa, Jim Knous 12:45 p.m. Curtis Luck, Seth Reeves, Lukas Euler -a

Friday Round 1 Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Tee Time Golfers 10:50 a.m. Danny Lee, Whee Kim, Tyrrell Hatton 11 a.m. Brian Stuard, Robert Streb, Seamus Power 11:11 a.m. John Senden, Harris English, Beau Hossler 11:21 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae 11:32 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie 11:42 a.m. Michael Kim, Chris Stroud, Mackenzie Hughes 11:53 a.m. Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray 12:03 p.m. Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Patrick Cantlay 12:14 p.m. James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Langley 12:24 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer, Bronson Burgoon 12:35 p.m. Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger 12:45 p.m. Julián Etulain, Timothy O’Neal, Richard H. Lee

TV/Radio Info

Friday

Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)