Officials have revised tee times for Round 1 Friday at the Genesis Open for players who did not get underway on Thursday.
There were several groups on the course Thursday when darkness halted play. Those groups will resume at 7 a.m. local time (10 a.m. Eastern) to conclude their first round. Jordan Spieth and Sung Kang shared the lead at 5-under among those players who were able to get underway.
The players who conclude their first round early Friday will not play again until Saturday.
The hope is that there can be a cut made sometime Saturday afternoon, with the final two full rounds being played Saturday and Sunday.
The tee times listed below belong to players who did not get out at all on Thursday. They will play two rounds, starting Friday into Saturday.
Friday Round 1 Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Thursday.)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|10:50 a.m.
|Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Shawn Stefani
|11 a.m.
|Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders
|11:11 p.m.
|Charl Schwartzel, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|11:21 a.m.
|Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm
|11:32 a.m.
|Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
|11:42 a.m.
|Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott
|11:53 a.m.
|Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples<
|12:03 p.m.
|Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Si Woo Kim
|12:14 p.m.
|Kevin Streelman, Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun
|12:24 p.m.
|Aaron Baddeley, C.T. Pan, Sam Ryder
|12:35 p.m.
|Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa, Jim Knous
|12:45 p.m.
|Curtis Luck, Seth Reeves, Lukas Euler -a
Friday Round 1 Tee Times – 10th Tee
(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Thursday.)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|10:50 a.m.
|Danny Lee, Whee Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
|11 a.m.
|Brian Stuard, Robert Streb, Seamus Power
|11:11 a.m.
|John Senden, Harris English, Beau Hossler
|11:21 p.m.
|Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae
|11:32 p.m.
|Kyle Stanley, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie
|11:42 a.m.
|Michael Kim, Chris Stroud, Mackenzie Hughes
|11:53 a.m.
|Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray
|12:03 p.m.
|Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Patrick Cantlay
|12:14 p.m.
|James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Langley
|12:24 p.m.
|J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer, Bronson Burgoon
|12:35 p.m.
|Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
|12:45 p.m.
|Julián Etulain, Timothy O’Neal, Richard H. Lee
TV/Radio Info
Friday
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
