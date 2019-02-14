Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Genesis Open: Round 1 Friday tee times, pairings, TV info

February 14, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson putts on the tenth hole green during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

By February 14, 2019 9:24 pm

Officials have revised tee times for Round 1 Friday at the Genesis Open for players who did not get underway on Thursday.

There were several groups on the course Thursday when darkness halted play. Those groups will resume at 7 a.m. local time (10 a.m. Eastern) to conclude their first round. Jordan Spieth and Sung Kang shared the lead at 5-under among those players who were able to get underway.

The players who conclude their first round early Friday will not play again until Saturday.

The hope is that there can be a cut made sometime Saturday afternoon, with the final two full rounds being played Saturday and Sunday.

The tee times listed below belong to players who did not get out at all on Thursday. They will play two rounds, starting Friday into Saturday.

Friday Round 1 Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Tee Time Golfers
10:50 a.m. Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati, Shawn Stefani
11 a.m. Luke List, Anirban Lahiri, Sam Saunders
11:11 p.m. Charl Schwartzel, Ernie Els, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
11:21 a.m. Matt Kuchar, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm
11:32 a.m. Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy
11:42 a.m. Jhonattan Vegas, Jonas Blixt, Adam Scott
11:53 a.m. Davis Love III, Jim Furyk, Fred Couples<
12:03 p.m. Andrew Landry, Jason Dufner, Si Woo Kim
12:14 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Scott Brown, J.J. Spaun
12:24 p.m. Aaron Baddeley, C.T. Pan, Sam Ryder
12:35 p.m. Carlos Ortiz, Max Homa, Jim Knous
12:45 p.m. Curtis Luck, Seth Reeves, Lukas Euler -a

Friday Round 1 Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Thursday.)

Tee Time Golfers
10:50 a.m. Danny Lee, Whee Kim, Tyrrell Hatton
11 a.m. Brian Stuard, Robert Streb, Seamus Power
11:11 a.m. John Senden, Harris English, Beau Hossler
11:21 p.m. Keegan Bradley, Sergio Garcia, Sangmoon Bae
11:32 p.m. Kyle Stanley, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie
11:42 a.m. Michael Kim, Chris Stroud, Mackenzie Hughes
11:53 a.m. Aaron Wise, Ted Potter, Jr., Grayson Murray
12:03 p.m. Kevin Na, Satoshi Kodaira, Patrick Cantlay
12:14 p.m. James Hahn, Vaughn Taylor, Scott Langley
12:24 p.m. J.B. Holmes, Abraham Ancer, Bronson Burgoon
12:35 p.m. Sam Burns, Adam Schenk, Stephan Jaeger
12:45 p.m. Julián Etulain, Timothy O’Neal, Richard H. Lee

TV/Radio Info

Friday
Golf Channel: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

