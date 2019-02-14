Phil Mickelson was caught in the rain Thursday before he was able to finish one hole at the Genesis Open.

The horn sounded while he was on his first hole of the day, but Lefty opted to play through.

As rain pelted the course and soaked Mickelson, he and partners Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele slogged ahead.

The end result for Mickelson was a wet and wild par on the 10th hole:

From tee ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🏖 ➡️ 🕳. What a par by @PhilMickelson before the suspension of play.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/0OmVKH8Akl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 14, 2019

However, all this effort was all in vain because all the scores will be reset when play resumes.

Next weather update @genesisopen will be made by the TOUR @ 1pm pt.

All scores from rd 1 will be reset whenever play is resumed. https://t.co/uhzytcJCj1 — Mike Antolini (@TGRantolini) February 14, 2019

Hey, we can all use another practice hole.