Phil Mickelson makes wild par, but it's all for naught as rain resets Genesis

By February 14, 2019 12:31 pm

Phil Mickelson was caught in the rain Thursday before he was able to finish one hole at the Genesis Open.

The horn sounded while he was on his first hole of the day, but Lefty opted to play through.

As rain pelted the course and soaked Mickelson, he and partners Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele slogged ahead.

The end result for Mickelson was a wet and wild par on the 10th hole:

However, all this effort was all in vain because all the scores will be reset when play resumes.

Hey, we can all use another practice hole.

