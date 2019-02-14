In rare move, PGA Tour wipes out early scores at rainy Genesis Open

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. – British Open weather broke out Thursday at the Genesis Open.

Heavy rain suspended play at 7:30 a.m. local time. Two hours later, as the deluge continued, the PGA Tour made the rare decision to wipe out the scores of all players who had teed off this morning at Riviera Country Club. Only 10 groups — 30 players in all — were on the course when the horn sounded to summon them back to the clubhouse.

Erasing scores is a rare occurrence. PGA Tour official Mark Williams said the last time weather caused scores to be wiped out was in the third round of the Deutsche Bank Championships in Boston in 2013.

None of the players had completed more than two holes. Eight were tied for the lead at 1-under-par before the scores were erased, including Ollie Schneiderjans, Bud Cauley and Jason Kokrak.

Almost an inch of rain had fallen overnight and conditions grew worse after play was suspended. Tour rules officials said visibility had deteriorated during the 50 minutes of first-round play and that the golf course was going downhill quickly. When conditions worsened after the suspension, the decision was made to wipe scores and allow everyone to start anew.

It is the second straight week that the PGA Tour has been held hostage to weather in California. Rain and hail also delayed play at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which didn’t conclude until Monday morning.

Players have been told to expect an update at 1 p.m. PT.