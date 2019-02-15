A look at Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson head-to-head on the PGA Tour

Phil Mickelson earned bragging rights over Tiger Woods with his victory on the “The Match” on the 22nd hole this past Nov. 23.

Both are playing in the Genesis Open this week. Mickelson began play Thursday but Woods’ pairing was rained out.

So how exactly have Woods and Mickelson fared against each other in common events?

The assumed answer would be Woods holds a sizable edge considering he has 80 PGA Tour wins to Mickelson’s 44. That is correct, but just how big is the advantage? And how did the two fare against each other in 2018?

Here are the quick numbers:

Woods leads Mickelson 152-91-7 in 250 career common events played.

Woods leads Mickelson 463-302-90 in 855 career common rounds played.

Woods and Mickelson tied 7-7 in 14 common events played in 2018.

There you have it. Woods has performed better than Mickelson more often than not in common events, but Lefty has held his own plenty of times, especially last Thanksgiving Weekend in Las Vegas when it was worth $9 million.

The rivalry resumes Friday.