Justin Thomas, Adam Scott co-lead midway through Round 2 of Genesis Open

Justin Thomas and Adam Scott are on top of the leaderboard at 10 under following a marathon day for many in Rounds 1-2 of the Genesis Open Friday at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Thomas and Scott each carded a 5-under 66 Friday morning in the first round and stood at 10 under overall when play was suspended due to darkness midway through Round 2. Thomas was able to play 12 holes in the second round and Scott 11, with Thomas playing 30 holes overall on the day.

This is all a result of a 7-hour rain delay Thursday morning that meant no golf for many in the afternoon wave. Those who began Thursday completed their first rounds early Friday morning and were then done for the day.

Jordan Spieth was on top of the leaderboard after a 7-under 64 in Round 1 and is currently T-4 having not yet started his second round.

J.B. Holmes is in solo third and one shot off the lead at 9 under, with nine holes remaining in his second round. Luke List is tied with Spieth at T-4 and 7 under through 15 holes in Round 2 after an opening-round 71.

Thomas, who last won the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, had seven birdies and two bogeys through 12 holes in Round 2. Scott finished the day with consecutive birdies to grab a share of the lead.

Tournament host Tiger Woods, playing alongside Thomas, is 1 under and right on the cut line with six holes remaining in his second round.