Oklahoma State is unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State received all 22 first-place votes and is the unanimous No. 1 team in the the Bushnell Golfweek men’s golf Coaches Poll.
Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev. rank
|1
|Oklahoma State (22)
|550
|1
|2
|Duke
|515
|3
|3
|Vanderbilt
|489
|5
|4
|Alabama
|458
|4
|5
|Georgia Tech
|456
|2
|6
|USC
|422
|6
|7
|Wake Forest
|416
|7
|8
|Texas
|371
|12
|9
|Oklahoma
|361
|8
|10
|SMU
|359
|9
|11
|Auburn
|344
|13
|12
|Clemson
|316
|10
|13
|Arizona State
|304
|11
|14
|Pepperdine
|263
|15
|15
|California
|236
|17
|16
|LSU
|195
|19
|17
|Texas A&M
|170
|18
|18
|Georgia
|142
|21
|19
|Texas Tech
|134
|NR
|20
|Arkansas
|119
|14
|21
|North Florida
|115
|22
|22
|Tennessee
|91
|20
|23
|Arkansas State
|86
|24
|24
|BYU
|71
|16
|25
|Illinois
|63
|23
Dropped From Ranking: Louisville (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 54; Louisville, 32; NC State, 6; South Florida, 5; Northwestern, 4; Liberty, 1; Ohio State, 1; South Carolina, 1.
Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Barry (19)
|546
|1
|2
|Lynn (2)
|524
|2
|3
|West Florida
|485
|5
|4
|Florida Tech
|437
|3
|5
|Florida Southern
|433
|6
|6
|Western Washington
|412
|7
|7
|Chico State
|381
|8
|8
|Saint Leo
|360
|4
|9
|Oklahoma Christian
|344
|9
|10
|St. Mary’s (TX)
|333
|11
|11
|Henderson State
|285
|12
|12
|Nova Southeastern
|281
|10
|13
|Limestone
|276
|13
|14
|Young Harris
|221
|14
|15
|Lindenwood
|205
|15
|16
|Lincoln Memorial
|175
|16
|17
|Grand Valley State
|168
|17
|18
|Midwestern State
|150
|19
|19
|CSU Monterey Bay
|143
|NR
|20
|Simon Fraser
|134
|22
|21
|Central Missouri
|94
|20
|22
|Wingate
|84
|21
|23
|Rollins
|77
|18
|24
|Indianapolis
|66
|NR
|25
|Dixie State
|50
|25
Dropped From Ranking: Arkansas Tech (24), USC Aiken (23)
Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 49; Sonoma State, 49; Arkansas Tech, 41; Missouri-St. Louis, 41; Columbus State, 30; USC Aiken, 29; Flagler, 23; Wayne State (MI), 22; Queens University of Charlotte, 19; Newberry, 18; Lander, 16; Barton, 15; St. Edwards, 13; Valdosta State, 12; Delta State, 10; Washburn, 10; Ferris State, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Findlay, 8; Northeastern State, 7; Lincoln (MO), 6; Western New Mexico, 6; Central Oklahoma, 5; Palm Beach Atlantic, 5; Christian Brothers, 4; Colorado State Pueblo, 4; Clayton State, 3; West Georgia, 3; Winona State, 2; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 1s a unanimous No. 1 selection in the Division III Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll. The Eagles were first for the fourth straight poll.
Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Emory (18)
|450
|1
|2
|Huntingdon
|413
|2
|3
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|410
|3
|4
|Illinois Wesleyan
|404
|4
|5
|Wittenberg
|387
|5
|6
|Guilford
|335
|6
|7
|Southwestern (TX)
|329
|7
|8
|Methodist
|312
|8
|9
|Washington & Lee
|293
|9
|10
|Redlands
|283
|10
|11
|La Verne
|275
|14
|12
|Hope
|246
|11
|13
|North Carolina Wesleyan
|245
|12
|14
|Carnegie Mellon
|216
|13
|15
|Greensboro
|176
|15
|16
|Pacific Lutheran
|172
|17
|17
|LaGrange
|168
|16
|18
|Saint John’s (MN)
|119
|18
|19
|Rhodes
|117
|19
|20
|Hampden-Sydney
|108
|20
|21
|Willamette
|91
|21
|22
|Chapman
|47
|22
|23
|Babson
|42
|23
|24
|St. Thomas (MN)
|24
|25
|25
|Whitworth
|23
|24
Others Receiving Votes: Ohio Wesleyan, 22; Oglethorpe, 21; Transylvania, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 20; NYU, 11; Berry, 10; RPI, 8; Rochester, 8; Franklin & Marshall, 7; Texas Lutheran, 6; Allegheny, 5; Kenyon, 5; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 5; Piedmont, 4; McDaniel, 3; Trinity (CT), 3; California Lutheran, 2; Maryville, 2; Trinity (TX), 1; Williams, 1.
Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Prev. Ranking
|1
|Oklahoma City (8)
|267
|1
|2
|Coastal Georgia (2)
|265
|2
|3
|Rocky Mountain (1)
|238
|4
|4
|Texas Wesleyan
|226
|3
|5
|Keiser
|216
|7
|6
|Northwestern Ohio
|212
|5
|T7
|British Columbia
|198
|9
|T7
|Dalton State
|198
|8
|9
|South Carolina Beaufort
|196
|6
|10
|Point
|162
|10
|11
|William Carey
|155
|12
|12
|Thomas (GA)
|139
|11
|13
|Taylor
|121
|13
|14
|Johnson & Wales (FL)
|113
|14
|15
|Missouri Valley
|104
|15
|16
|Ottawa (AZ)
|100
|17
|17
|Truett-McConnell
|97
|16
|18
|Wayland Baptist
|93
|18
|19
|Oregon Tech
|75
|21
|20
|Menlo
|74
|19
|21
|Southeastern (FL)
|52
|20
|22
|William Woods
|48
|22
|23
|Mount Mercy
|36
|24
|24
|Bellevue
|34
|23
|25
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|28
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Carroll (MT), T25; Sterling, T25; William Jessup, T25.
Others Receiving Votes: Victoria, 19; William Jessup, 19; Carroll (MT), 11; Sterling, 11; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 9; William Baptist, 9; Columbia College, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 6; Kansas Wesleyan, 6; Northwestern (IA), 6; Cardinal Stritch, 4; Corban, 4; Marymount (CA), 4; Lewis-Clark State, 3; SCAD Savannah, 3; Cumberland, 2; Morningside, 2; Our Lady of the Lake, 1; The Master’s University, 1.
Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous Ranking
|1
|Midland (4)
|58
|1
|2
|Indian Hills (2)
|56
|2
|3
|Eastern Florida State
|43
|3
|4
|Iowa Western
|33
|6
|5
|Ranger
|32
|4
|6
|New Mexico JC
|29
|5
|7
|Odessa
|27
|8
|8
|Central Alabama
|20
|7
|9
|Hutchinson
|16
|9
|10
|Dodge City
|7
|NR
Dropped From Ranking: Western Texas (10)
Others Receiving Votes: Western Texas, 6; Eastern Arizona, 2; McLennan, 1.
Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll
|Rank
|University (First-place votes)
|Points
|Previous Ranking
|1
|South Mountain AZ (7)
|79
|2
|2
|Mississippi Gulf Coast (1)
|72
|1
|3
|Tyler JC
|56
|3
|4
|Meridian
|54
|5
|5
|Kirkwood CC
|51
|4
|6
|Murray State (OK)
|41
|6
|7
|Parkland CC
|22
|7
|8
|Black Hawk CC
|18
|9
|9
|Walters State JC
|16
|8
|10
|Mesa
|10
|10
Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 5; Itawamba, 5; Copiah Lincoln, 4; Rend Lake, 4; Southeast, 2; North Central Missouri, 1
