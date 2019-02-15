Oklahoma State is unanimous No. 1 in Bushnell Golfweek men's golf Coaches Poll

Oklahoma State received all 22 first-place votes and is the unanimous No. 1 team in the the Bushnell Golfweek men’s golf Coaches Poll.

Bushnell Golfweek Division I Coaches Poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Prev. rank 1 Oklahoma State (22) 550 1 2 Duke 515 3 3 Vanderbilt 489 5 4 Alabama 458 4 5 Georgia Tech 456 2 6 USC 422 6 7 Wake Forest 416 7 8 Texas 371 12 9 Oklahoma 361 8 10 SMU 359 9 11 Auburn 344 13 12 Clemson 316 10 13 Arizona State 304 11 14 Pepperdine 263 15 15 California 236 17 16 LSU 195 19 17 Texas A&M 170 18 18 Georgia 142 21 19 Texas Tech 134 NR 20 Arkansas 119 14 21 North Florida 115 22 22 Tennessee 91 20 23 Arkansas State 86 24 24 BYU 71 16 25 Illinois 63 23

Dropped From Ranking: Louisville (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Florida State, 54; Louisville, 32; NC State, 6; South Florida, 5; Northwestern, 4; Liberty, 1; Ohio State, 1; South Carolina, 1.

Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Prev. Ranking 1 Barry (19) 546 1 2 Lynn (2) 524 2 3 West Florida 485 5 4 Florida Tech 437 3 5 Florida Southern 433 6 6 Western Washington 412 7 7 Chico State 381 8 8 Saint Leo 360 4 9 Oklahoma Christian 344 9 10 St. Mary’s (TX) 333 11 11 Henderson State 285 12 12 Nova Southeastern 281 10 13 Limestone 276 13 14 Young Harris 221 14 15 Lindenwood 205 15 16 Lincoln Memorial 175 16 17 Grand Valley State 168 17 18 Midwestern State 150 19 19 CSU Monterey Bay 143 NR 20 Simon Fraser 134 22 21 Central Missouri 94 20 22 Wingate 84 21 23 Rollins 77 18 24 Indianapolis 66 NR 25 Dixie State 50 25

Dropped From Ranking: Arkansas Tech (24), USC Aiken (23)

Others Receiving Votes: Carson-Newman, 49; Sonoma State, 49; Arkansas Tech, 41; Missouri-St. Louis, 41; Columbus State, 30; USC Aiken, 29; Flagler, 23; Wayne State (MI), 22; Queens University of Charlotte, 19; Newberry, 18; Lander, 16; Barton, 15; St. Edwards, 13; Valdosta State, 12; Delta State, 10; Washburn, 10; Ferris State, 9; Bellarmine, 8; Findlay, 8; Northeastern State, 7; Lincoln (MO), 6; Western New Mexico, 6; Central Oklahoma, 5; Palm Beach Atlantic, 5; Christian Brothers, 4; Colorado State Pueblo, 4; Clayton State, 3; West Georgia, 3; Winona State, 2; Southwestern Oklahoma State, 1

Bushnell Golfweek Division III Coaches Poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Prev. Ranking 1 Emory (18) 450 1 2 Huntingdon 413 2 3 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 410 3 4 Illinois Wesleyan 404 4 5 Wittenberg 387 5 6 Guilford 335 6 7 Southwestern (TX) 329 7 8 Methodist 312 8 9 Washington & Lee 293 9 10 Redlands 283 10 11 La Verne 275 14 12 Hope 246 11 13 North Carolina Wesleyan 245 12 14 Carnegie Mellon 216 13 15 Greensboro 176 15 16 Pacific Lutheran 172 17 17 LaGrange 168 16 18 Saint John’s (MN) 119 18 19 Rhodes 117 19 20 Hampden-Sydney 108 20 21 Willamette 91 21 22 Chapman 47 22 23 Babson 42 23 24 St. Thomas (MN) 24 25 25 Whitworth 23 24

Others Receiving Votes: Ohio Wesleyan, 22; Oglethorpe, 21; Transylvania, 21; Gustavus Adolphus, 20; NYU, 11; Berry, 10; RPI, 8; Rochester, 8; Franklin & Marshall, 7; Texas Lutheran, 6; Allegheny, 5; Kenyon, 5; Wisconsin-Eau Claire, 5; Piedmont, 4; McDaniel, 3; Trinity (CT), 3; California Lutheran, 2; Maryville, 2; Trinity (TX), 1; Williams, 1.

Bushnell Golfweek NAIA Coaches Poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Prev. Ranking 1 Oklahoma City (8) 267 1 2 Coastal Georgia (2) 265 2 3 Rocky Mountain (1) 238 4 4 Texas Wesleyan 226 3 5 Keiser 216 7 6 Northwestern Ohio 212 5 T7 British Columbia 198 9 T7 Dalton State 198 8 9 South Carolina Beaufort 196 6 10 Point 162 10 11 William Carey 155 12 12 Thomas (GA) 139 11 13 Taylor 121 13 14 Johnson & Wales (FL) 113 14 15 Missouri Valley 104 15 16 Ottawa (AZ) 100 17 17 Truett-McConnell 97 16 18 Wayland Baptist 93 18 19 Oregon Tech 75 21 20 Menlo 74 19 21 Southeastern (FL) 52 20 22 William Woods 48 22 23 Mount Mercy 36 24 24 Bellevue 34 23 25 Tennessee Wesleyan 28 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Carroll (MT), T25; Sterling, T25; William Jessup, T25.

Others Receiving Votes: Victoria, 19; William Jessup, 19; Carroll (MT), 11; Sterling, 11; Oklahoma Wesleyan, 9; William Baptist, 9; Columbia College, 8; Indiana Wesleyan, 6; Kansas Wesleyan, 6; Northwestern (IA), 6; Cardinal Stritch, 4; Corban, 4; Marymount (CA), 4; Lewis-Clark State, 3; SCAD Savannah, 3; Cumberland, 2; Morningside, 2; Our Lady of the Lake, 1; The Master’s University, 1.

Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division I Coaches Poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous Ranking 1 Midland (4) 58 1 2 Indian Hills (2) 56 2 3 Eastern Florida State 43 3 4 Iowa Western 33 6 5 Ranger 32 4 6 New Mexico JC 29 5 7 Odessa 27 8 8 Central Alabama 20 7 9 Hutchinson 16 9 10 Dodge City 7 NR

Dropped From Ranking: Western Texas (10)

Others Receiving Votes: Western Texas, 6; Eastern Arizona, 2; McLennan, 1.

Bushnell Golfweek NJCAA Division II Coaches Poll

Rank University (First-place votes) Points Previous Ranking 1 South Mountain AZ (7) 79 2 2 Mississippi Gulf Coast (1) 72 1 3 Tyler JC 56 3 4 Meridian 54 5 5 Kirkwood CC 51 4 6 Murray State (OK) 41 6 7 Parkland CC 22 7 8 Black Hawk CC 18 9 9 Walters State JC 16 8 10 Mesa 10 10

Others Receiving Votes: Des Moines Area, 5; Itawamba, 5; Copiah Lincoln, 4; Rend Lake, 4; Southeast, 2; North Central Missouri, 1