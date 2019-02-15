Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Genesis Open: Friday Round 1 & 2 live blog

February 14, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Jordan Spieth with caddie Michael Greller during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

2019 Genesis Open: Friday Round 1 & 2 live blog

PGA Tour

2019 Genesis Open: Friday Round 1 & 2 live blog

By February 15, 2019 10:10 am

By: |

Play resumed Friday under partly-cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 50s at the Genesis Open with a sizable portion of the first round yet to be completed.

Jordan Spieth and Sung Kang began the expected long day at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif., tied for the lead at 5-under par.

Follow our live blog below to keep up with the latest from the first and second rounds as they progress Friday.

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy tee off at 11:23 a.m. Eastern. Please follow our Tiger Tracker all day, as well.

, , , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home