2019 Genesis Open: Round 2 Saturday tee times, TV info

The second round of the PGA Tour Genesis Open resumes early Saturday at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles with Justin Thomas and Adam Scott on top of the leaderboard.

Thomas and Scott each carded a 5-under 66 Friday morning in the first round and stood at 10-under overall when play was suspended due to darkness midway through Round 2. Thomas was able to play 12 holes in the second round and Scott 11, with Thomas playing 30 holes overall on the day.

The golfers still on the course in the second round when play ended Friday will resume their second round play at 7 a.m. local time.

The golfers who finished their first rounds early Friday, will begin their second rounds Saturday morning. The plan is to have a cut sometime midday Saturday, with the third round for all the remaining golfers beginning soon thereafter.

Here are the tee times for the golfers beginning their second round of play on Saturday at the Genesis Open.

Saturday Round 2 Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Friday.)

Tee Time Golfers 10:40 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley. Ollie Schniederjans 10:50 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandon Harkins 11:01 a.m. Branden Grace, Freddie Jacobson,Peter Uihlein 11:11 p.m. Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson 11:22 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth 11:32 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi 11:43 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood 11:53 a.m. Cameron Smith, D.A. Points, Rod Pampling 12:04 p.m. Nick Taylor, Morgan Hoffmann, Kelly Kraft 12:14 p.m. Michael Thompson, John Huh, Ryan Blaum 12:25 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson 12:35 p.m. Cameron Davis, Kyle Jones, Tae Hee Lee

Saturday Round 2 Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Friday.)

Tee Time Golfers 10:40 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im 10:50 a.m. Sung Kang, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell 11:01 a.m. Scott Stallings, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers 11:11 a.m. Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau 11:21 p.m. Kevin Tway, Paul Casey, Brian Harman 11:32 p.m. Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin 11:42 a.m. Adam Long, Russell Henley, Danny Willett 11:53 a.m. Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford 12:03 p.m. Bill Haas, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello 12:14 p.m. Hunter Mahan, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston 12:24 p.m. Alex Cejka, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann 12:35 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Block

TV/Radio Info

Saturday

Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.

CBS: 2-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)