2019 Genesis Open: Round 2 Saturday tee times, TV info

The second round of the PGA Tour Genesis Open resumes early Saturday at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles with Justin Thomas and Adam Scott on top of the leaderboard.
Thomas and Scott each carded a 5-under 66 Friday morning in the first round and stood at 10-under overall when play was suspended due to darkness midway through Round 2. Thomas was able to play 12 holes in the second round and Scott 11, with Thomas playing 30 holes overall on the day.
The golfers still on the course in the second round when play ended Friday will resume their second round play at 7 a.m. local time.
The golfers who finished their first rounds early Friday, will begin their second rounds Saturday morning. The plan is to have a cut sometime midday Saturday, with the third round for all the remaining golfers beginning soon thereafter.
Here are the tee times for the golfers beginning their second round of play on Saturday at the Genesis Open.
Saturday Round 2 Tee Times – 1st Tee
(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Friday.)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|10:40 a.m.
|Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley. Ollie Schniederjans
|10:50 a.m.
|Robert Garrigus, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandon Harkins
|11:01 a.m.
|Branden Grace, Freddie Jacobson,Peter Uihlein
|11:11 p.m.
|Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson
|11:22 a.m.
|Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
|11:32 a.m.
|Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi
|11:43 a.m.
|Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood
|11:53 a.m.
|Cameron Smith, D.A. Points, Rod Pampling
|12:04 p.m.
|Nick Taylor, Morgan Hoffmann, Kelly Kraft
|12:14 p.m.
|Michael Thompson, John Huh, Ryan Blaum
|12:25 p.m.
|Denny McCarthy, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson
|12:35 p.m.
|Cameron Davis, Kyle Jones, Tae Hee Lee
Saturday Round 2 Tee Times – 10th Tee
(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Friday.)
|Tee Time
|Golfers
|10:40 a.m.
|Jason Kokrak, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im
|10:50 a.m.
|Sung Kang, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
|11:01 a.m.
|Scott Stallings, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers
|11:11 a.m.
|Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau
|11:21 p.m.
|Kevin Tway, Paul Casey, Brian Harman
|11:32 p.m.
|Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin
|11:42 a.m.
|Adam Long, Russell Henley, Danny Willett
|11:53 a.m.
|Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
|12:03 p.m.
|Bill Haas, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello
|12:14 p.m.
|Hunter Mahan, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston
|12:24 p.m.
|Alex Cejka, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann
|12:35 p.m.
|Kramer Hickok, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Block
TV/Radio Info
Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)
