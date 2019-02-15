Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

2019 Genesis Open: Round 2 Saturday tee times, TV info

February 14, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Phil Mickelson hits from the tenth hole tee box during the first round of the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

2019 Genesis Open: Round 2 Saturday tee times, TV info

PGA Tour

2019 Genesis Open: Round 2 Saturday tee times, TV info

By February 15, 2019 10:20 pm

By: |

The second round of the PGA Tour Genesis Open resumes early Saturday at Riviera Country Club near Los Angeles with Justin Thomas and Adam Scott on top of the leaderboard.

Thomas and Scott each carded a 5-under 66 Friday morning in the first round and stood at 10-under overall when play was suspended due to darkness midway through Round 2. Thomas was able to play 12 holes in the second round and Scott 11, with Thomas playing 30 holes overall on the day.

The golfers still on the course in the second round when play ended Friday will resume their second round play at 7 a.m. local time.

The golfers who finished their first rounds early Friday, will begin their second rounds Saturday morning. The plan is to have a cut sometime midday Saturday, with the third round for all the remaining golfers beginning soon thereafter.

Here are the tee times for the golfers beginning their second round of play on Saturday at the Genesis Open.

Saturday Round 2 Tee Times – 1st Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Friday.)

Tee Time Golfers
10:40 a.m. Charley Hoffman, Bud Cauley. Ollie Schniederjans
10:50 a.m. Robert Garrigus, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandon Harkins
11:01 a.m. Branden Grace, Freddie Jacobson,Peter Uihlein
11:11 p.m. Cameron Champ, Dustin Johnson, Bubba Watson
11:22 a.m. Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth
11:32 a.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Martin Kaymer, K.J. Choi
11:43 a.m. Jimmy Walker, Vijay Singh, Tommy Fleetwood
11:53 a.m. Cameron Smith, D.A. Points, Rod Pampling
12:04 p.m. Nick Taylor, Morgan Hoffmann, Kelly Kraft
12:14 p.m. Michael Thompson, John Huh, Ryan Blaum
12:25 p.m. Denny McCarthy, Chase Wright, Anders Albertson
12:35 p.m. Cameron Davis, Kyle Jones, Tae Hee Lee

Saturday Round 2 Tee Times – 10th Tee

(All times Eastern. Originally scheduled for Friday.)

Tee Time Golfers
10:40 a.m. Jason Kokrak, Tyler Duncan, Sungjae Im
10:50 a.m. Sung Kang, Tom Hoge, Keith Mitchell
11:01 a.m. Scott Stallings, Brian Gay, Patrick Rodgers
11:11 a.m. Charles Howell III, Andrew Putnam, Tony Finau
11:21 p.m. Kevin Tway, Paul Casey, Brian Harman
11:32 p.m. Marc Leishman, Pat Perez, Adam Hadwin
11:42 a.m. Adam Long, Russell Henley, Danny Willett
11:53 a.m. Ryan Armour, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford
12:03 p.m. Bill Haas, Martin Laird, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:14 p.m. Hunter Mahan, Harold Varner III, J.T. Poston
12:24 p.m. Alex Cejka, Joel Dahmen, Joaquin Niemann
12:35 p.m. Kramer Hickok, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Michael Block

TV/Radio Info

Saturday
Golf Channel: 1-2:45 p.m.
CBS: 2-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Radio: 12-6 p.m. (Sirius 208/XM 92)

, , , , PGA Tour, Professional

More Golfweek

From The Web

Comments

Latest

More Golfweek
Home