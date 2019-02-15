Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Matt Kuchar to pay Mayakoba Classic caddie $50K, issues apology

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, MEXICO - NOVEMBER 09: Matt Kuchar of the United States celebrates his birdie with his caddie on the 15th green during the second round of the Mayakoba Golf Classic at El Camaleon Mayakoba Golf Course on November 09, 2018 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

February 15, 2019

After a week’s worth of back-and-forth with Mayakoba Classic caddie David “El Tucan” Ortiz and blistering reaction from fans at the Genesis Open and across print, digital, broadcast and social media, Matt Kuchar relented Friday.

He issued a statement released through the PGA Tour in which he apologized for previous remarks he made about Ortiz’ “financial situation” and agreed to pay Ortiz the amount he requested for his time on Kuchar’s bag in Mexico.

Kuchar had paid Ortiz $5,000 after he won the Mayakoba last November. In his statement, he said he plans to pay Ortiz the amount he requested, which was $50,000.

