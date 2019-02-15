Matt Kuchar to pay Mayakoba Classic caddie $50K, issues apology

After a week’s worth of back-and-forth with Mayakoba Classic caddie David “El Tucan” Ortiz and blistering reaction from fans at the Genesis Open and across print, digital, broadcast and social media, Matt Kuchar relented Friday.

He issued a statement released through the PGA Tour in which he apologized for previous remarks he made about Ortiz’ “financial situation” and agreed to pay Ortiz the amount he requested for his time on Kuchar’s bag in Mexico.

Statement from Matt Kuchar pic.twitter.com/fZWsK8RjzE — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) February 15, 2019

Kuchar had paid Ortiz $5,000 after he won the Mayakoba last November. In his statement, he said he plans to pay Ortiz the amount he requested, which was $50,000.