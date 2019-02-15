Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods set for Round 1 of Genesis Open after delay

Genesis Open host Tiger Woods had to wait longer than expected to get things going at Riviera Country Club.

Woods was unable to begin his round Thursday due to a 7-hour rain delay and tees off for Round 1 at 11:32 a.m. ET Friday morning. It will be just his fifth competitive round of 2019 coming off his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, where Woods finished strong for a T-20 at Torrey Pines.

This will also make for a lot of golf in a short period of time, with Woods trying to squeeze 72 holes in three days before heading to Mexico for next week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.

We’ll be following Woods’ first round shot by shot below.

Hole No. 1: Par 5, 506 yards

OFF THE TEE: