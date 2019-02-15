Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods +1 early in Round 1 of the Genesis Open

Tiger Woods is finally on the course for Round 1 of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. We’ll be following his round shot by shot below.

Hole No. 5: Par 4, 436 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:35 p.m.): In the left rough again, but he’s missing fairways by slim margins. Nothing to be concerned about there. Has 171 yards to the hole.

APPROACH SHOT (12:38 p.m.): Pretty good there, landed it hole high on the left side before it spun back a touch. Won’t be an easy birdie putt but at least he’ll have a look at it.

ON THE GREEN:

Hole No. 4: Par 3, 194 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:23 p.m.): That’s more like it. Great iron shot and he’ll have a chance to make up for that bogey right away here with a good birdie chance at the fourth from 15 feet. Also can’t help but notice a very aggressive gallery member playing all the hits with “LIGHT THE CANDLE” and “TIGERRRRRR”. Maybe take it down a notch pal, it’s not even 9:30 a.m. local time.

ON THE GREEN (12:29 p.m.): Another good roll with the proper speed that just wasn’t on line. Kind of a continuation of what we saw at Torrey Pines, where pace on the greens was solid and he was happy with the stroke but just had trouble reading some of those putts. Tap-in par and on to the next.

TIGER ON THE DAY: +1 thru 4

Hole No. 3: Par 4, 443 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:06 p.m.): Steady as she goes with driver thus far today. Timing and rhythm looks good, that one landed in the fairway and trickled into the left rough. Ball is sitting up though and shouldn’t give him any problems. Just 130 yards to the hole from here.

APPROACH SHOT (12:12 p.m.): Lot of spin on that one coming into the green and it’s well short of the flag. Leaves himself a testy two-putt here from 63 feet away, let’s see how the lag putting looks first thing in the morning.

ON THE GREEN (12:15 p.m.): Speed looked good but he just didn’t see the line on that long putt. Gonna be a real knee-knocker for par coming up, and Woods races that one by from 7 feet for bogey. Looking a little rusty early in his opening round.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3

Hole No. 2: Par 4, 457 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:52 a.m.): Looked like another good swing with the driver there, tee shot fades just a bit off the fairway and settles in the right rough. He’ll have about 171 yards from there.

APPROACH SHOT (11:56 a.m.): Couple yards away from being really good. Bounced just short of the green and rolled back a bit, he’ll probably chip the next one about 30 feet away from the hole.

ON THE GREEN (12 p.m.): Great third shot there to about a foot, easy tap-in par at the second.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E thru 2

Hole No. 1: Par 5, 506 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:33 a.m.): Confident swing with the driver and we’re off and running. Woods finds the fairway no problem and will have a good chance to reach this opening Par-5 in two shots.

APPROACH SHOT (11:41 a.m.): Had to wait a bit for the group ahead to clear the green and isn’t pleased at all with that shot. Just 195 yards out and he sprayed it short and right, not the start he was looking for after a great opening tee shot. Still a good chance to get up-and-down for birdie here.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:45 a.m.): Decent shot out of a greenside bunker and he’ll have about eight feet left for his birdie try. Important putt right out of the gate, sort of feel like you’re behind the eight ball already if you make par at Riv’s gettable opener.

ON THE GREEN (11:48 a.m.): Didn’t give it a chance and he’ll have to mark again after the birdie try runs past the hole. Sweating over an opening par putt is not the start he was looking for. But he knocks in the three-footer for a disappointing 5.

TIGER ON THE DAY: E thru 1

Pre-round

Genesis Open host Tiger Woods had to wait longer than expected to get things going at Riviera Country Club.

Woods was unable to begin his round Thursday due to a 7-hour rain delay and tees off for Round 1 at 11:32 a.m. ET Friday morning. It will be just his fifth competitive round of 2019 coming off his season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open, where Woods finished strong for a T-20 at Torrey Pines.

This will also make for a lot of golf in a short period of time, with Woods trying to squeeze 72 holes in three days before heading to Mexico for next week’s WGC-Mexico Championship.