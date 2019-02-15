Tiger Woods shoots 1-under 70 with shaky putter in Round 1 of Genesis Open

Tiger Woods shot 1-under 70 to begin a marathon session Friday in Round 1 of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

Woods made five birdies with four bogeys and had less than an hour to regroup before beginning his second round at 5:02 p.m. ET. He was T-52 overall when he walked off the 18th green following a 5-hour round.

Woods got off to a rough start and was 2 over through seven holes before settling in with four consecutive birdies.

The swing looked great for most of the morning and Woods would have been at or near the top of the leaderboard with a better putting performance. He had four three-putts on the round, tying his career-high in a PGA Tour event, and missed a par putt from inside three feet on No. 17.

Woods didn’t get a chance to play any holes Thursday thanks to a 7-hour rain delay that wiped out early scoring in Round 1. He’ll return to the tee box to begin his second round at 5:02 p.m. and play until dark, with tournament officials still hoping to finish the tournament on Sunday night.