Tiger Woods drains eagle putt on 28th hole of day at Genesis Open

Tiger Woods drained a 43-foot putt for an eagle on his 28th hole of the day Friday at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

You can watch a clip of it below.

Woods began his first-round play Friday morning after it was washed out Thursday. He shot a 70 over his first 18 holes of the day, sitting at 1-under before a brief break.

The eagle on Woods’ 10th hole of the second round left him at 3-under, well save of the cutline.

It came on the par-5, 510-yard first hole at Riviera after Wood began Round 2 on No. 10. His tee shot landed in the middle of the fairway. From about 205 yards out, he landed his iron on the green. He then drained the eagle try from 45-feet.

The rain-soaked faithful at Riviera were rewarded for their patience.