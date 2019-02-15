Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
USA Today Sports

Tiger Woods drains eagle putt on 28th hole of day at Genesis Open

February 15, 2019; Pacific Palisades, CA, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the rough on the second hole course during the continuation of first round play in the Genesis Open golf tournament at Riviera Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

By February 15, 2019 7:58 pm

Tiger Woods drained a 43-foot putt for an eagle on his 28th hole of the day Friday at the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club.

You can watch a clip of it below.

Woods began his first-round play Friday morning after it was washed out Thursday. He shot a 70 over his first 18 holes of the day, sitting at 1-under before a brief break.

The eagle on Woods’ 10th hole of the second round left him at 3-under, well save of the cutline.

It came on the par-5, 510-yard first hole at Riviera after Wood began Round 2 on No. 10. His tee shot landed in the middle of the fairway. From about 205 yards out, he landed his iron on the green. He then drained the eagle try from 45-feet.

The rain-soaked faithful at Riviera were rewarded for their patience.

