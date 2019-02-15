Tiger Woods ripped off four straight birdies in his first-round play at the Genesis Open.

He knocked in his first birdie of the day on the eighth hole, before adding three more through No. 11.

Here’s a quick rundown excerpted from the Golfweek Tiger Tracker:

Hole No. 8: Par 4, 420 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:23 p.m.): Back to the driver and another big poke into the middle of the fairway. Just a wedge from there. Everything looks fine tee-to-green so far, just really struggling on the greens.

APPROACH SHOT (1:29 p.m.): Not terrible. Wanted something really close there from 125 yards out but nothing wrong with the end result. Gonna be a 14-foot birdie try coming up.

ON THE GREEN (1:33 p.m.): Boom! Finally gets something going and drains that birdie putt dead center.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 8

Hole No. 9: Par 4, 407 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:39 p.m.): Driver, fairway. Clearly feeling comfortable on the tee and maybe a little extra something in his step now after that birdie at eight. Gonna be another wedge into the green, about 122 yards out.

APPROACH SHOT (1:44 p.m.): Oh yeah. Threw a dart in there and spun it back hole high, best birdie look of the day coming up in a few minutes.

ON THE GREEN (1:49 p.m.): Count it. Drains that 4-footer and it’s back-to-back birdies for Woods to finish the front nine at even par. Huge momentum boost making the turn.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 9

That's three in a row for those counting at home.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/1K1zkACOsj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 15, 2019

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 305 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:03 p.m.): No laying up for Tiger at the iconic 10th, he pulls driver and ends up long and left. Gonna be an extremely tricky chip to get up-and-down for birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:11 p.m.): That is just fantastic from there. Lofted it over the bunker into a small landing area and has a really good chance for a third consecutive birdie coming up.

ON THE GREEN (2:18 p.m.): Buckets. That birdie putt falls from about five feet, Woods now with three birdies in a row.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 10

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 567 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:20 p.m.): Yet another strong drive and Tiger is most likely going to try to reach this one in two. That three-putt bogey at No. 7 suddenly seems like a long time ago.

APPROACH SHOT (2:30 p.m.): Nothing to complain about there. Good swing from 268 yards out and the ball settles just in front of the green. He’ll be thinking four straight birdies when he gets up there.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:35 p.m.): Not his best effort. Still a good look at birdie, but he was thinking tap-in or maybe even holing it for eagle.

ON THE GREEN (2:38 p.m.): Yessir! Drains the 7-footer for birdie and that’s four in a row.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 11

Unfortunately, his run hit a wall on No. 12 with a three-putt bogey after missing a six-foot comebacker.

The flurry left Woods at 1-under heading to 13. He is currently 2-under after 14, which leaves him just above the current cutline.

Jordan Spieth’s 7-under continues to hold atop the leaderboard. Spieth completed his first round early Friday and will return to play Saturday.