Justin Thomas takes solo lead ahead of long Sunday at Genesis Open

Justin Thomas takes a one-stroke lead into the final day of the Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club, but there’s a ton of golf left to be played Sunday.

Thomas only completed two holes of his third round before play was suspended due to darkness. He’ll join the rest of the field for a 9:45 a.m. ET restart, after which players will complete Round 3 and head straight back with the hopes of avoiding a Monday finish.

Thomas made eagle at the par-5 opening hole to take the solo lead at 13 under for the week, one shot ahead of Adam Scott. Patrick Rodgers and J.B. Holmes are T-3 at 11 under and Michael Thompson is alone in fifth at 10 under.

By the time Thomas and Scott teed off in the final pairing late Saturday afternoon, host Tiger Woods had already flipped the tournament on its head with a third-round charge.

Woods started birdie-eagle-birdie-birdie in Round 3 and stood 6 under overall when the horn blew. He teed off on No. 10 and chose to stop midway through the par-5 17th hole. That’ll leave him with a chip from 33 feet when he returns in the morning.

Woods is just one of several huge names atop a ridiculously good leaderboard at the moment – Rory McIlroy, Paul Casey and Tony Finau are T-7 at 8 under while Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm and Bubba Watson are T-10 at 7 under.

A 7-hour rain delay Thursday pushed tee times back and created the unusual schedule, but with a little cooperation from the weather it looks like players should be able to finish the tournament Sunday night.