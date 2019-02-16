Justin Thomas uses wedge on the green for incredible par at Genesis Open

PACIFIC PALISADES, California—Justin Thomas is trying to keep an even-keeled approach on the course, which may explain his subdued reaction to a rare and pretty incredible up-and-down en route to the Genesis Open lead.

“That was quite a bizarre shot,” he said after a 6-under 65 leaves him tied with Adam Scott after 36 holes. “To walk out of there with par, it was pretty nice.”

Normally when a player is on the wrong side of Riviera’s 6th green —featuring a small bunker in the center—they’re wedging from the lower half to the upper. But Thomas pulled his tee shot, leaving a delicate downhill lob wedge.

“If the greens were normal, I never could have taken, or I wouldn’t have been able to take that route as easily,” he said of the lob wedge over the small bunker. “I would have had to hit it perfect with a lot more spin. But the greens are so soft right now and that’s why I think you’re going to see some pretty low scores today with no wind and perfect sunshine and soft greens.”

Thomas made 14 birdies his first two rounds, but his par at the 6th may shine the most.